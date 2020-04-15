Prof Tim Noakes apologies for spreading incorrect information about Covid-19

Kieno speaks to Professor Wolfgang Preiser Head: Division of Medical Virology Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University and NHLS Tygerberg and Professor Tim Noakes has been taken to task over the spreading of inaccurate information about Covid-19 during a radio interview with a community radio station in Muizenberg Cape Town.
Globally the world heads towards 2 million confirmed covid 19 cases, and over, 126k people have died South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases remain at 2,415 with deaths still at 27. 410 South Africans have recovered. Gauteng is the epicentre of the virus with most infections , but KZN now has the most number of deaths – 12.
12 staff members at the Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton have tested positive for Covid-19. 7 of the 12 staffers are health workers. Community members in Mitchells Plain protested food parcels and 3 people arrested for public violence Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville and Heideveld were looted.
The Gauteng Liquor Forum has agreed to give the President more time to consider its request - It wants to run a limited service to sell alcohol during the lockdown in order to survive. Government denies SAA another 10 billion Rand. saying the Covid-19 outbreak has stretched national resources
U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll halt funding to the World Health Organisation over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic arguing it had failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable - after promoting China's disinformation about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak.
SA Music legend and Icon Sipho Hotstix Mabuse is realesing a brand new song using
the burn out melody to encourage South Africans during the lockdown.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.
Kieno speaks to Sabine Lehman founder and CEO of Curiositas and founder and chair of the African Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions. She holds an MBA from the UCT Graduate school of Business.
Kieno speaks to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse
Kieno speaks to Teboho Maruping UIF Commissioner at Department Of Labour