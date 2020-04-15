Prof Tim Noakes responds to backlash over controversial stance on Covid-19 treatment

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
The ins and outs of cloth masks: The science and policy behind SA’s new mask recommendations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerrin Begg - a public health specialist at Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:05
WCED on schools during Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Western Cape Education Department HOD, Leading the Western Cape Government eLearning Game Changer
Today at 17:20
Airlink managing director and chief executive Rodger Foster regarding current state of affairs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 17:46
Clare Pooley, British blogger and novelist, regarding her latest book.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clare Pooley - Author
Today at 20:10
Lockdown Check-in: Pheladi Sethusa Sussex
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is it REALLY unsafe to take a jog around the block? Under current government lockdown restrictions, South Africans are prohibited from taking exercise outside. 15 April 2020 3:59 PM
Nurses scared to go to work because of lack of protective gear says union Denosa has accused hospitals of negligence for failing to provide its members with personal protective equipment. 15 April 2020 1:57 PM
Here's how you can get involved in 'virtual volunteering' during lockdown CEO of Forgood.co.za explains how you can become a virtual volunteer by supporting a worthy cause from the comfort of your home. 15 April 2020 12:12 PM
View all Local
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville, and Heideveld were looted. People say they are starving and need food. 15 April 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it' Non-existent drivers, rejoice! The Automobile Association expects the petrol price to fall by R1.89 in May. 15 April 2020 2:10 PM
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic. 14 April 2020 8:46 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Prof Tim Noakes responds to backlash over controversial stance on Covid-19 treatment

Prof Tim Noakes responds to backlash over controversial stance on Covid-19 treatment

Kieno speaks to Professor Wolfgang Preiser Head: Division of Medical Virology Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University and NHLS Tygerberg and Professor Tim Noakes has been taken to task over the spreading of inaccurate information about Covid-19 during a radio interview with a community radio station in Muizenberg Cape Town.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Mantellis donates to Red Cross and other public hospitals

15 April 2020 11:51 AM

Mantelli's CEO Simon Mantell says that he beluieves there is a national disaster of
hunger looming and that there is a great opportunity for corporates to contribute in a
meaningful way by sponsoring fortified oat biscuits (which we will manufacture at heavily discounted rates) and which are branded with their corporate logo and a message and then distributed to the needy.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Zoom App faces a possible class action lawsuit over "lying" about its privacy settings

15 April 2020 11:46 AM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feedings schemes during lock down

15 April 2020 11:32 AM

Kieno speaks to Lucinda Evans community activist with Philisa Abafazi Bethu Women Centre.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FNB corrects the confusion about its cash relief for Businesses

15 April 2020 11:20 AM

Yesterday we fielded calls on the show complaining that FNBs cash flow relief product
is nothing other than a loand designed to get you deeper into debt.
Joining me now is FNB's Retail CEO

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Lock Down impacts on the economy of the Western Cape

15 April 2020 10:50 AM

Kieno speaks to Tim Harris Chief Executive Officer of Wesgro.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 20 - 15 April 2020

15 April 2020 10:29 AM

Globally the world  heads towards 2 million confirmed covid 19 cases, and over, 126k people have died  South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases remain at 2,415 with deaths still at 27. 410 South Africans have recovered. Gauteng is the epicentre of the virus with most infections , but KZN now has the most number of deaths – 12.

12 staff members at the Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton have tested positive for Covid-19. 7 of the 12 staffers are health workers. Community members in Mitchells Plain protested food parcels and 3 people arrested for public violence Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville and Heideveld were looted.

The Gauteng Liquor Forum has agreed to give the President more time to consider its request - It wants to run a limited service to sell alcohol during the lockdown in order to survive. Government denies SAA  another 10 billion Rand. saying the Covid-19 outbreak has stretched national resources

U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll halt funding to the World Health Organisation over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic arguing it had failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable - after promoting China's disinformation about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sipho Hotstix Mabuse releases Covid-19 song

15 April 2020 10:14 AM

SA Music legend and Icon Sipho Hotstix Mabuse is realesing a brand new song using
the burn out melody to encourage South Africans during the lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

15 April 2020 10:00 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Mix bag

15 April 2020 9:38 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Fuel prices around R3 a litre lower coming out of lockdown than going into it'

Business

[VIDEOS] Store looting and tyre burning in Cape Town during lockdown extension

Local Politics

W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Woman speaks out after mom not tested for COVID-19 at St Augustine's hospital

15 April 2020 4:32 PM

300 more South Africans to arrive home from Miami this evening

15 April 2020 4:31 PM

Cosatu calls on Collective Bargaining Council to reopen wage talks with govt

15 April 2020 4:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA