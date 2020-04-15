Is Zoom App faces a possible class action lawsuit over "lying" about its privacy settings

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za.
Mantelli's CEO Simon Mantell says that he beluieves there is a national disaster of
hunger looming and that there is a great opportunity for corporates to contribute in a
meaningful way by sponsoring fortified oat biscuits (which we will manufacture at heavily discounted rates) and which are branded with their corporate logo and a message and then distributed to the needy.
Kieno speaks to Lucinda Evans community activist with Philisa Abafazi Bethu Women Centre.
Yesterday we fielded calls on the show complaining that FNBs cash flow relief product
is nothing other than a loand designed to get you deeper into debt.
Joining me now is FNB's Retail CEO
Kieno speaks to Tim Harris Chief Executive Officer of Wesgro.
Globally the world heads towards 2 million confirmed covid 19 cases, and over, 126k people have died South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases remain at 2,415 with deaths still at 27. 410 South Africans have recovered. Gauteng is the epicentre of the virus with most infections , but KZN now has the most number of deaths – 12.
12 staff members at the Mediclinic Morningside in Sandton have tested positive for Covid-19. 7 of the 12 staffers are health workers. Community members in Mitchells Plain protested food parcels and 3 people arrested for public violence Shops in Athlone, Tafelsig, Gatesville and Heideveld were looted.
The Gauteng Liquor Forum has agreed to give the President more time to consider its request - It wants to run a limited service to sell alcohol during the lockdown in order to survive. Government denies SAA another 10 billion Rand. saying the Covid-19 outbreak has stretched national resources
U.S. President Donald Trump says he'll halt funding to the World Health Organisation over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic arguing it had failed in its basic duty and must be held accountable - after promoting China's disinformation about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak.
SA Music legend and Icon Sipho Hotstix Mabuse is realesing a brand new song using
the burn out melody to encourage South Africans during the lockdown.
Kieno speaks to Professor Wolfgang Preiser Head: Division of Medical Virology Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University and NHLS Tygerberg and Professor Tim Noakes has been taken to task over the spreading of inaccurate information about Covid-19 during a radio interview with a community radio station in Muizenberg Cape Town.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.