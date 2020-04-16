Maintenance & court appearances

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Today at 13:33
Minute of Midfulness - Melreen de Villiers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Chameleons
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Krystal Tolley - at South African National Biodiversity Institute
Today at 14:09
Alison Deary - looking for the mom who comforted her 17 years ago
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alison Deary
Today at 14:20
Monitoring and managing online activity in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dean McCoubrey - Founder at MySocialLife
Today at 14:51
Quarantunes - Nathan Maingard
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nathan Maingard
Today at 15:10
Government not paying public sector wage increases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 15:20
Rugby in the time of Covid - what is the POA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Trump freezes WHO funding over ‘mismanagement’ of Covid-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adèle Sulcas - Editor of Global Fund Observer.
Today at 16:20
Modeling trauma unit admissions that will reoccur if liquor sales resume
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 16:55
Service providers: should they consider cutting plans?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
What is our current energy supply like at the moment?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Energy Analyst at ...
Today at 17:20
Premier Alan Winde briefs media on Western Capes response to Coronavirus COVID-19, 16 Apr
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
How Mandela stayed fit: from his ‘matchbox’ Soweto home to a prison cell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Evans - Lecturer, Culture and Media department, Birkbeck, University of London
