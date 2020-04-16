Maintenance & court appearances

Globally the number of confirmed cases has passed the 2 million mark, with more than 130 thousand deaths. Actual numbers of cases believed to be much higher than the official figures suggest, with countries varying in how much they are testing people.

South Africa has 2506 confirmed cases. The total number of dead in SA now stands at 34

90515 tests have been performed.



THE WHO confirmed three potential vaccines are now in the clinical trial phase, and 70 more are under development . They are also looking at 4 drugs and combinations of drugs as potential treatments President Trump stands alone against in cutting funding to the WHO.



Minister, Zweli Mkhize publicly endorsed the WHO on Wednesday and World leaders have urged Trump to rethink the decision Microsoft founder Bill Gates, whose philanthropic Gates Foundation is one of the WHO’s biggest voluntary donors, criticized the move as being “as dangerous as its sounds tweeting the world needs WHO now more than ever.”

Germany has moved to reopen smaller nonessential businesses next week President Trump on Thursday is set to issue guidelines to governors on how to reopen the econom

