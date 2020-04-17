Barbs Wire - #DisneyFamilySingalong and Beyonce

Globally there are over 2 million confirmed infections, and more than 138 000 deaths



• In South Africa, 2,605 confirmed cases with 48 deaths, an increase of 14

• Total tests completed stand at over 95 k

• In the Western Cape the number of confirmed cases is 675 with 16 in ICU - and more cases in vulnerable areas such as Khayelitsha, Du Noon, and on the Cape Flats



• The National command council on Thursday outlined changes for the extended lockdown restrictions

• With the plan to enable a phased recovery of the economy

• a lifting of restrictions in certain areas including cargo for exports

• emergency repairs such as plumbing and electricical and certain call centre and IT support services



• mining operations could also resume, at 50% capacity levels.

• There is no lifting of the ban on cigarette or alcohol sales.

• Takeaway food outlets remain closed and Retailers must close their hot food sections

• Lockdown news from around the world…

• Austria and Italy are reopening some shops as lockdown there eases.



• Britain has extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks

• 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks



• Ans President Donald Trump announced the US will be opening up the economy in a gradual phased approach and ‘in a very responsible fashion

