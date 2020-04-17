Lockdown Day 22 - 17 April 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about the currency of care
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Curios Cubs Online Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rebecca Felixx - Curious Cubs Online
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Nicole Economou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - mental health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Chanel September
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Rugby in the time of Covid - what is the plan of action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Mark Winkler: Author of 'Due South of Copenhagen'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Winkler - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Government not paying public sector wage increases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Heart? What Heart? City of Cape Town must answer in court after residents are violently turfed out of their homes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Decoy tactics: can fake concrete penguins help save the real thing?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Welz - Campaign Director at Wild Aid Sa
Today at 17:46
Musician Ard Matthews on Covid, rooftop concerts and music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
US pledges R50m to South Africa's Covid-19 fight. China donates protective gear The world’s superpowers are offering (competing?) to help, despite struggling to contain their own outbreaks. 16 April 2020 6:10 PM
[LISTEN] 'We're being bombarded on all sides' - WC premier gives Covid-19 update The number of confirmed cases of corona virus in the Western Cape currently stands at 702. 16 April 2020 5:51 PM
9, 000 fewer alcohol-related trauma unit admissions since start of lockdown Experts say more than half of those cases will come back if the government lifts its ban on the sale and purchase of alcohol. 16 April 2020 5:32 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma. 16 April 2020 12:44 PM
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers' Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission. 16 April 2020 10:21 AM
Sassa clears up confusion as to why May grants will be paid from Monday 4th Henry de Grass explains grants will be staggered from now on but this payment falls on a Sunday and so will be delayed to Monday. 16 April 2020 9:12 AM
View all Politics
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA). 16 April 2020 6:35 PM
'I've been extremely ethical' - Eskom corruption probe clears COO Jan Oberholzer Eskom's chief operating officer says he's on the receiving end of backlash because he stands up against mismanagement at the power... 16 April 2020 1:22 PM
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place. 16 April 2020 1:07 PM
View all Business
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
Small business owner? Jack Ma (Alibaba) wants to give you money. Enter now... Does your business solve society’s problems? Enter this R28 million competition, says Jason Pau of the Jack Ma Foundation. 15 April 2020 7:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown. 16 April 2020 10:41 AM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
'Starving people don’t care about Covid-19' Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA). 16 April 2020 7:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Lockdown Day 22 - 17 April 2020

Lockdown Day 22 - 17 April 2020

Globally there are over 2 million confirmed infections, and more than 138 000 deaths

• In South Africa, 2,605 confirmed cases with 48 deaths, an increase of 14 
• Total tests completed stand at over 95 k
• In the Western Cape the number of confirmed cases is 675 with 16 in ICU - and more cases in vulnerable areas such as Khayelitsha, Du Noon, and on the Cape Flats

• The National command council on Thursday outlined changes for the extended lockdown restrictions 
• With the plan to enable a phased recovery of the economy
• a lifting of restrictions in certain areas including cargo for exports
• emergency repairs such as plumbing  and electricical and certain call centre and IT support services

• mining operations could also resume, at 50% capacity levels.
• There is no lifting of the ban on cigarette or alcohol sales.
• Takeaway food outlets remain closed and Retailers must close their hot food sections 
• Lockdown news from around the world…
• Austria and Italy are reopening some shops as lockdown there eases. 
 
• Britain has extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks
• 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks

• Ans President Donald Trump announced the US will be opening up the economy in a gradual phased approach  and ‘in a very responsible fashion



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

European finance ministers produce 500-billion Euro rescue plan

17 April 2020 10:33 AM

Last week's meeting of European finance ministers produced a 500-billion-euro
rescue plan for member countries. But it failed to answer the burning question of
whether the bloc will break long-held taboo and issue joint-debt to aid the countries
hardest hit by the coronavirus. Now both sides are digging in ahead of a critical meeting
of EU leaders next week.

Kieno speaks to Steven Beardlsey Deutsche Welle in Berlin.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay launches 'Feed the Nation' relief fund

17 April 2020 10:20 AM

Kieno speaks to Suzanne Ackerman-Berman Transformation Director  Pick n Pay

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #DisneyFamilySingalong and Beyonce

17 April 2020 9:51 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line:

17 April 2020 9:34 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Price Gouging update

16 April 2020 11:45 AM

Kieno speaks to Tembinkosi Bonakele has been the Commissioner of the South African Competition Commission.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer cleared of corruption

16 April 2020 11:18 AM

Kieno speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer cleared of corruption, dishonesty, abuse of power.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maintenance & court appearances

16 April 2020 11:06 AM

In the last couple of weeks we've received numerous calls from listeners wanting to
know about maintenance payments and court appearances scheduled during the lock
down period. So what do you do if your former partner is not paying maintenance as ordered by the courts?

Advocate Hishaam Mohammed is our guest for this topic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Assesing the impact of Covid-19 on the construction industry

16 April 2020 10:53 AM

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on all sectors of the economy with
an extended national lockdown in place. The construction has been particularly hard hit as a result of construction sites having to close and projects put on hold.

To get the latest from the industry, I'm joined by John Matthews who is President of the
Master Builders Association.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting

16 April 2020 10:47 AM

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Scenario Strategist & 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis'

Business Opinion Politics

Please stick to Covid-19 lockdown rules implores Dep Health DG Anban Pillay

Local Politics

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Implats CEO Nico Muller to appear in court for breaching lockdown regulations

17 April 2020 10:47 AM

Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office to resume after lockdown

17 April 2020 10:35 AM

COVID-19: Ximausa residents in Limpopo left to dig in dry riverbed for water

17 April 2020 10:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA