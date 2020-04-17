Pick n Pay launches 'Feed the Nation' relief fund

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips talks about the currency of care
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Curios Cubs Online Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rebecca Felixx - Curious Cubs Online
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Nicole Economou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - mental health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Chanel September
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Rugby in the time of Covid - what is the plan of action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Mark Winkler: Author of 'Due South of Copenhagen'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Mark Winkler - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Government not paying public sector wage increases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Heart? What Heart? City of Cape Town must answer in court after residents are violently turfed out of their homes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Decoy tactics: can fake concrete penguins help save the real thing?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Adam Welz - Campaign Director at Wild Aid Sa
Today at 17:46
Musician Ard Matthews on Covid, rooftop concerts and music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
