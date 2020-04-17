The distance between civilization & savagery is a plate of food

How close are we to food riots? In the last couple of days we've had grocery stores
looted & people rioting in the streets over food parcels. What will happen if delivery
trucks get's hijacked or warehouses looted? What if essential staff working at
supermarkets refuse to work because of safety concerns?
Marius Oosthuizen is a member of faculty at the Gordon Institute of Business Science
Curious Cubs is a science based extra mural for ages 4-9. It was founded by Dr. Rebecca
Felix, who has a PhD in Genetics from the University of Cape Town in South Africa. The program has been running successfully for over 14 years. The lessons take the form of hands on experiments led by an instructor. However, with the recent school closures, they've re-developed the program to create an online version. This allows their students to participate in experiments in the comfort of their homes with items that can be found around the house or your local shop.
Kieno speaks to Dr Rebecca Felix from Curious Cubs Online
Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa.
Last week's meeting of European finance ministers produced a 500-billion-euro
rescue plan for member countries. But it failed to answer the burning question of
whether the bloc will break long-held taboo and issue joint-debt to aid the countries
hardest hit by the coronavirus. Now both sides are digging in ahead of a critical meeting
of EU leaders next week.
Kieno speaks to Steven Beardlsey Deutsche Welle in Berlin.
Kieno speaks to Suzanne Ackerman-Berman Transformation Director Pick n Pay
Globally there are over 2 million confirmed infections, and more than 138 000 deaths
• In South Africa, 2,605 confirmed cases with 48 deaths, an increase of 14
• Total tests completed stand at over 95 k
• In the Western Cape the number of confirmed cases is 675 with 16 in ICU - and more cases in vulnerable areas such as Khayelitsha, Du Noon, and on the Cape Flats
• The National command council on Thursday outlined changes for the extended lockdown restrictions
• With the plan to enable a phased recovery of the economy
• a lifting of restrictions in certain areas including cargo for exports
• emergency repairs such as plumbing and electricical and certain call centre and IT support services
• mining operations could also resume, at 50% capacity levels.
• There is no lifting of the ban on cigarette or alcohol sales.
• Takeaway food outlets remain closed and Retailers must close their hot food sections
• Lockdown news from around the world…
• Austria and Italy are reopening some shops as lockdown there eases.
• Britain has extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks
• 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks
• Ans President Donald Trump announced the US will be opening up the economy in a gradual phased approach and ‘in a very responsible fashion
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Kieno speaks to Tembinkosi Bonakele has been the Commissioner of the South African Competition Commission.
Kieno speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer cleared of corruption, dishonesty, abuse of power.