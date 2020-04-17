The Currency of Care

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - Mental Health
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane - at Primedia Broadcasting
Chanel September
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Rugby in the time of Covid - what is the plan of action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Mark Winkler: Author of 'Due South of Copenhagen'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Winkler - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Government not paying public sector wage increases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Heart? What Heart? City of Cape Town must answer in court after residents are violently turfed out of their homes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Decoy tactics: can fake concrete penguins help save the real thing?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Welz - Campaign Director at Wild Aid Sa
Today at 17:46
Musician Ard Matthews on Covid, rooftop concerts and music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
Latest Local
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
Please stick to Covid-19 lockdown rules implores Dep Health DG Anban Pillay He says though cases are down, it would be only a matter of a week and curve would rise again if citizens do not remain vigilant. 17 April 2020 8:54 AM
View all Local
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
SA's lockdown will be phased out. In the meantime, these new rules apply As South Africa enters the second phase of its national lockdown, the government has updated the rules and restrictions. 16 April 2020 3:19 PM
[WATCH] National Command Council briefs SA on lockdown extension The lockdown cannot be ended abruptly and reopening the economy will be phased in says Minister Nkosazana Zuma. 16 April 2020 12:44 PM
View all Politics
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
On getting the economy firing again after lockdown – ideas from industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Alberts (Restaurant Association of South Africa) and Bongiwe Kunene (Banking Association SA). 16 April 2020 6:35 PM
View all Business
How Mandela stayed fit in his 2.1metre-squared Robben Island prison cell Former journalist Gavin Evans shares insights into how struggle icon Nelson Mandela adapted while incarcerated in a tiny prison ce... 17 April 2020 11:18 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
How Johann Rupert’s R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert’s fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown. 16 April 2020 10:41 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The Currency of Care

The Currency of Care

Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips, futurist, medical doctor and the Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Curios Cubs Online Project

17 April 2020 11:53 AM

Curious Cubs is a science based extra mural for ages 4-9. It was founded by Dr. Rebecca
Felix, who has a PhD in Genetics from the University of Cape Town in South Africa. The program has been running successfully for over 14 years. The lessons take the form of hands on experiments led by an instructor. However, with the recent school closures, they've re-developed the program to create an online version. This allows their students to participate in experiments in the comfort of their homes with items that can be found around the house or your local shop.

Kieno speaks to Dr Rebecca Felix from Curious Cubs Online

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The distance between civilization & savagery is a plate of food

17 April 2020 11:06 AM

How close are we to food riots? In the last couple of days we've had grocery stores
looted & people rioting in the streets over food parcels. What will happen if delivery
trucks get's hijacked or warehouses looted? What if essential staff working at
supermarkets refuse to work because of safety concerns?

Marius Oosthuizen is a member of faculty at the Gordon Institute of Business Science

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

European finance ministers produce 500-billion Euro rescue plan

17 April 2020 10:33 AM

Last week's meeting of European finance ministers produced a 500-billion-euro
rescue plan for member countries. But it failed to answer the burning question of
whether the bloc will break long-held taboo and issue joint-debt to aid the countries
hardest hit by the coronavirus. Now both sides are digging in ahead of a critical meeting
of EU leaders next week.

Kieno speaks to Steven Beardlsey Deutsche Welle in Berlin.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay launches 'Feed the Nation' relief fund

17 April 2020 10:20 AM

Kieno speaks to Suzanne Ackerman-Berman Transformation Director  Pick n Pay

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 22 - 17 April 2020

17 April 2020 9:58 AM

Globally there are over 2 million confirmed infections, and more than 138 000 deaths

• In South Africa, 2,605 confirmed cases with 48 deaths, an increase of 14 
• Total tests completed stand at over 95 k
• In the Western Cape the number of confirmed cases is 675 with 16 in ICU - and more cases in vulnerable areas such as Khayelitsha, Du Noon, and on the Cape Flats

• The National command council on Thursday outlined changes for the extended lockdown restrictions 
• With the plan to enable a phased recovery of the economy
• a lifting of restrictions in certain areas including cargo for exports
• emergency repairs such as plumbing  and electricical and certain call centre and IT support services

• mining operations could also resume, at 50% capacity levels.
• There is no lifting of the ban on cigarette or alcohol sales.
• Takeaway food outlets remain closed and Retailers must close their hot food sections 
• Lockdown news from around the world…
• Austria and Italy are reopening some shops as lockdown there eases. 
 
• Britain has extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks
• 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks

• Ans President Donald Trump announced the US will be opening up the economy in a gradual phased approach  and ‘in a very responsible fashion

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #DisneyFamilySingalong and Beyonce

17 April 2020 9:51 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line:

17 April 2020 9:34 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Price Gouging update

16 April 2020 11:45 AM

Kieno speaks to Tembinkosi Bonakele has been the Commissioner of the South African Competition Commission.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer cleared of corruption

16 April 2020 11:18 AM

Kieno speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer cleared of corruption, dishonesty, abuse of power.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

