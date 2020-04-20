SAA, Goodbye & Good Riddance

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:20
Universities re-open
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Professor Vivienne Lawack - Acting Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Western Cape
Prof Wim de Villiers
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Ruth Levin-Vorster
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Lavender Hill feeding support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Nicholson
Today at 14:10
Lockdown lessons from trailrunning
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Martindale-Tucker
Today at 14:20
Ballerinas in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Debbie Turner - CEO at Cape Town City Ballet
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Dave Goldblum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Goldblum
Today at 15:20
Post Lockdown: Toward a risk-based strategy for managing the COVID-19 epidemic: A modelling analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits Scho
Today at 15:40
South Africans stuck in Bali
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Dimio - SA resident stuck in Bali
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
EFFECTIVE STRATEGIC COORDINATION FOR UNIVERSITIES TO MANAGE COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Francis Petersen - Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State
Today at 16:20
Safety at airports questioned as imported PPE goes missing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Martyn - Co-founder of Syntech
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
A further plea to our private medical colleagues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark van de Velde - Major Incident Commander - Covid 19 Response and Chair of Cape Town Mediclinic Hospital Committee
Today at 17:46
A star orbiting the Milky Way’s giant black hole confirms Einstein was right
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emily Conover - Physics with Science Daily - Ph.D. in physics from the University of Chicago.
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Western Cape now has 866 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 866 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Saturday 18 April. The number of deaths has risen t... 20 April 2020 11:12 AM
We must be kind to ourselves and others - John Maytham on dealing with Covid-19 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has reminded listeners not to be hard on themselves during this difficult lockdown period. 20 April 2020 10:42 AM
Skynet has moved over 90,000 essential goods during lockdown #CapeTalkShoutOut Every day CapeTalk will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown and Skynet has delivered 90,000 essential goods so far. 20 April 2020 10:22 AM
Jacob Zuma appoints new lawyer as he prepares for corruption trial The former president has dropped Daniel Mantsha from his legal team and replaced him with Eric Mabuza. 19 April 2020 1:55 PM
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
Buying local is important now more than ever, says business consultant Supporting local businesses will play a major role in rescuing South Africa's economy, says business consultant Marthinus Havenga. 20 April 2020 12:12 PM
Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says it will be approaching the courts to have the ban on cigarette sales lifted. 18 April 2020 4:18 PM
Eight out of ten households' income already hard-hit by lockdown - survey A survey by credit reporting agency TransUnion also finds that one out of ten respondents have lost their jobs due to Covid-19. 18 April 2020 1:58 PM
[WATCH] Deserted streets mean penguins rule the roost in Simon's Town The famous Boulders Beach birds are able to safely cross roads during lockdown without getting help from humans. 19 April 2020 2:55 PM
Letshego Zulu shares wellness tips on how to survive the lockdown Author and Biokineticist Letshego Zulu shares wellness tips on how to survive the lockdown 18 April 2020 9:52 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 April 2020 6:21 PM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Anger at suggestion UK health workers re-use gowns amid PPE shortage Correspondent Gavin Grey has the latest Covid-19-related news from the UK. 19 April 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral Need another Covid-19 handwashing lesson? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features a hygiene-conscious raccoon. 18 April 2020 11:20 AM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown “Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
SAA, Goodbye & Good Riddance

SAA, Goodbye & Good Riddance

Kieno speaks to Keet van Zyl Managing Partner at Knife Capitol.



2700 meals donated by business to needy communities

20 April 2020 11:59 AM

Guest: Quinton Rossi

KenFac- CAN Community project providing meals for the needy in Factreton

20 April 2020 11:55 AM

Kieno speaks to Dawood Esack Chairperson Of The Foodworld

UCT GSB- COVID-19 is holding up a mirror to SA society, exposing everything that is really wrong with it

20 April 2020 11:49 AM

Athol Williams is a senior lecturer at the UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based
Leadership, specialising in corporate responsibility and ethical leadership.

3 reasons why you shouldn’t have a trust

20 April 2020 11:37 AM

Kieno speaks to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse

Buying local is imperitive to rescue SA business post Covid19

20 April 2020 11:06 AM

Kieno speaks to Marthinus Havenga founder of Cathkin business consultancy

Mark Levitt lockdown dairy

20 April 2020 10:43 AM

Kieno speaks to Mark Levitt.

Latest news from UK and the EU with the BBC

20 April 2020 10:38 AM

Kieno speaks to Rob Hugh-Jones BBC corresponded.

Lockdown Day 25 - 20 April 2020

20 April 2020 9:58 AM

 Globally there are over 2.4 million confirmed infections, and more than 165 000 deaths

• In South Africa 3,158  confirmed cases – an increase of 251 from Fri to Sat- and increase of 114 cases between Saturday and Sunday, daily increases well above the figures required to end lockdown stated by the command council.

• The country’s death toll rises by 2 to 54 
• Total tests completed stand at over 114 711k tests
• KZN Health MEC announces province  opts for quarantine over self-isolation for those testing covid-19 postive - So far the province has the most COVID-19 related deaths – and people have not been abiding to the regulations.

• Lockdown news from around the world…
• Children in Spain will be allowed to go outside after April 27, as health specialists have raised the alarm over the long-term impact of confinement on children.
• Germany has begun an ambitious study to test citizens for antibodies. The findings may reveal how deeply the coronavirus has penetrated society — key information to determine which restrictions are the safest to lift.

• Chile will become the first country to issue “immunity cards” to those who have antibodies to the virus, starting Monday. But critics say the research is still unclear on whether recovered patients are truly immune.

Barbs Wire - Coronavirus Governors slam Trump's call to 'liberate' states

20 April 2020 9:52 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

'We won't see lockdown extended but high-risk groups may be confined to home'

Local Politics

[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown

Sport Lifestyle

[PHOTOS] SANParks images of Kruger lions taking advantage of absent tourists

Local Lifestyle

Merkel 'concerned' as Germany inches to reopen

20 April 2020 11:27 AM

12 police officers arrested for breaking lockdown regulations

20 April 2020 10:30 AM

MSF: Strandfontein homeless shelter could be a COVID-19, TB hotspot

20 April 2020 9:24 AM

