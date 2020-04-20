Mark Levitt lockdown dairy

Globally there are over 2.4 million confirmed infections, and more than 165 000 deaths



• In South Africa 3,158 confirmed cases – an increase of 251 from Fri to Sat- and increase of 114 cases between Saturday and Sunday, daily increases well above the figures required to end lockdown stated by the command council.



• The country’s death toll rises by 2 to 54

• Total tests completed stand at over 114 711k tests

• KZN Health MEC announces province opts for quarantine over self-isolation for those testing covid-19 postive - So far the province has the most COVID-19 related deaths – and people have not been abiding to the regulations.



• Lockdown news from around the world…

• Children in Spain will be allowed to go outside after April 27, as health specialists have raised the alarm over the long-term impact of confinement on children.

• Germany has begun an ambitious study to test citizens for antibodies. The findings may reveal how deeply the coronavirus has penetrated society — key information to determine which restrictions are the safest to lift.



• Chile will become the first country to issue “immunity cards” to those who have antibodies to the virus, starting Monday. But critics say the research is still unclear on whether recovered patients are truly immune.

