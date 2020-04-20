2700 meals donated by business to needy communities

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Universities re-open
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Professor Vivienne Lawack - Acting Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Western Cape
Prof Wim de Villiers
Professor Vivienne Lawack - Acting Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Western Cape
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Ruth Levin-Vorster
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Lavender Hill feeding support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Mark Nicholson
Today at 14:10
Lockdown lessons from trailrunning
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Sally Martindale-Tucker
Today at 14:20
Ballerinas in lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Debbie Turner - CEO at Cape Town City Ballet
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Dave Goldblum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Dave Goldblum
Today at 15:20
Post Lockdown: Toward a risk-based strategy for managing the COVID-19 epidemic: A modelling analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the Wits Scho
Today at 15:40
South Africans stuck in Bali
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Jason Dimio - SA resident stuck in Bali
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
EFFECTIVE STRATEGIC COORDINATION FOR UNIVERSITIES TO MANAGE COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Professor Francis Petersen - Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State
Today at 16:20
Safety at airports questioned as imported PPE goes missing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Ryan Martyn - Co-founder of Syntech
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
A further plea to our private medical colleagues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Mark van de Velde - Major Incident Commander - Covid 19 Response and Chair of Cape Town Mediclinic Hospital Committee
Today at 17:46
A star orbiting the Milky Way’s giant black hole confirms Einstein was right
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Emily Conover - Physics with Science Daily - Ph.D. in physics from the University of Chicago.
