2700 meals donated by business to needy communities

Guest: Quintin Rossi, CEO - Spear REIT Limited
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says that Local transmissions of Covid-19 are increasing, on Saturday as he announced a 9.3% leap in cases since Friday.
Kieno speaks to Jonathon Cherry, Director of CherryFlava Media.
Kieno speaks to Acting Commissioner, Ms Thezi Mabuza
Kieno speaks to Super Troopers is Kerry Hoffman
Kieno speaks to Dr Eugene Allers - Board Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists
Kieno speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian CEO of Pan African Investment & Research Services.
Worldwide there are now almost 2.5 million Covid-19 infections and over 170 thousand deaths.
• Total confirmed infections in South Africa stands at 3300 –142 more than yesterday
• 4 more deaths have been recorded – with the total now standing at 58
• 1055 people are now officially listed as recovered
• A total of 121 510 patients have been tested – a daily increase of 6799
• Even with restrictions, the health minister says funerals remain a concern
• in Cape Town, several incidents of looting, targeting food trucks
• President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government will increase its welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of the ational lockdown which is now in its fourth week.
• Lockdown news from around the world…
• Trump announced on Twitter a few hours ago a plan to temporarily suspend immigration to US referring to the “invisible enemy,” a term he has used in the White House press briefings and on Twitter to refer to coronavirus.
• Singapore sees second-wave rise in number of cases.
• Hong Kong extends social distancing measures for 14 days.
• Oil price falls to historic low due to coronavirus
• World Health Organization chief warns that the worst is still ahead of us
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.