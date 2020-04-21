Lockdown Day 26 - 21 April 2020

Worldwide there are now almost 2.5 million Covid-19 infections and over 170 thousand deaths.



• Total confirmed infections in South Africa stands at 3300 –142 more than yesterday

• 4 more deaths have been recorded – with the total now standing at 58

• 1055 people are now officially listed as recovered

• A total of 121 510 patients have been tested – a daily increase of 6799

• Even with restrictions, the health minister says funerals remain a concern

• in Cape Town, several incidents of looting, targeting food trucks

• President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government will increase its welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of the ational lockdown which is now in its fourth week.



• Lockdown news from around the world…

• Trump announced on Twitter a few hours ago a plan to temporarily suspend immigration to US referring to the “invisible enemy,” a term he has used in the White House press briefings and on Twitter to refer to coronavirus.



• Singapore sees second-wave rise in number of cases.

• Hong Kong extends social distancing measures for 14 days.

• Oil price falls to historic low due to coronavirus

• World Health Organization chief warns that the worst is still ahead of us