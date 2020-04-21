The World of Advertising

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Innovation Edge launches a Two Million Rand Covid-19 Early Childhood Rapid Response Fund - Request for Proposals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lyndsey Petro - Portfolio Manager for Innovation Edge
Today at 17:05
Mandy Wiener: The case for lifting the cigarette ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener
Today at 17:20
Premier Winde briefs on COVID-19 scenario planning and response
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:46
Research survey shows that the Lockdown fosters distress and social division
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change
Today at 20:10
Sanusha on political fall-out
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 20:48
Socio-economic relief for small business
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Craker - CEO at IQ Business
Today at 21:15
Nostalgia
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kharnita Mohamed - Anthropologist at The Centre for African and Gender Studies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on lockdown, economic relief When will lockdown end? How will we survive? Questions an increasingly hungry nation hopes Tuesday evening’s speech will address. 21 April 2020 5:13 PM
Volunteers feeding 700 kids in Masiphumelele every day. Here's how you can help The Masiphumelele Creative Hub has hit pause on its after-school programmes to focus on providing meals to hungry children in the... 21 April 2020 5:04 PM
Meet the 'lockdown heroes' making a difference during the Covid-19 crisis From feeding underprivileged youth to helping students stuck in isolation these two SA citizens are truly lockdown heroes. 21 April 2020 3:46 PM
View all Local
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown re... 21 April 2020 1:58 PM
[VIDEOS] Supermarket trucks looted in Cape Town The president acknowledged Covid-19 lockdown has exposed the faultline in South African society as people 21 April 2020 9:12 AM
'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs). 20 April 2020 6:33 PM
View all Politics
StatsSA Covid-19 Business Survey: 54% won't survive 3 months without help Statistician-General of Stats SA Risenga Maluleka outlines the results of the survey in which 707 businesses participated. 21 April 2020 1:22 PM
Mungo turns heirloom weaving into making masks and scrubs #CapeTalkShoutOut Every day CapeTalk and Skynet Worldwide Express will spotlight an SMME doing great work during lockdown. 21 April 2020 10:47 AM
'You are seeing clash between medical professionals and economists globally' SA needs to embark on the plans to gradually reopen the economy in South Africa, says Econometrix chief economist Dr Azar Jammine 21 April 2020 10:43 AM
View all Business
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing South Africans are turning to home brewing to beat the ban on booze. An alcohol expert says it’s important to follow basic safety... 20 April 2020 6:48 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs). 20 April 2020 6:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The World of Advertising

The World of Advertising

Kieno speaks to Jonathon Cherry, Director of CherryFlava Media.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Premier Alan Winde in conversation with Kammies Covid-19 in the province

21 April 2020 11:42 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says that Local transmissions of Covid-19 are increasing, on Saturday as he announced a 9.3% leap in cases since Friday.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 National Consumer Commission

21 April 2020 10:53 AM

Kieno speaks to Acting Commissioner, Ms Thezi Mabuza

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Super Troopers

21 April 2020 10:36 AM

Kieno speaks to Super Troopers is Kerry Hoffman

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to maintain good mental health during Covid-19 lock down

21 April 2020 10:33 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Eugene Allers - Board Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's happened to the fuel price ?

21 April 2020 10:10 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian CEO of Pan African Investment & Research Services.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 26 - 21 April 2020

21 April 2020 10:03 AM

Worldwide there are now almost 2.5 million Covid-19 infections and over 170 thousand deaths.

• Total confirmed infections in South Africa stands at 3300 –142 more than yesterday 
• 4 more deaths have been recorded – with the total now standing at 58 
• 1055 people are now officially listed as recovered 
• A total of 121 510 patients have been tested – a daily increase of 6799 
• Even with restrictions, the health minister says funerals remain a concern
• in Cape Town, several incidents of looting, targeting food trucks
• President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government will increase its  welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of the ational lockdown which is now in its fourth week. 

• Lockdown news from around the world…
• Trump announced on Twitter a few hours ago a plan to temporarily suspend immigration to US referring to the “invisible enemy,” a term he has used in the White House press briefings and on Twitter to refer to coronavirus.

• Singapore sees second-wave rise in number of cases.
• Hong Kong extends social distancing measures for 14 days.
• Oil price falls to historic low due to coronavirus
• World Health Organization chief warns that the worst is still ahead of us

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Kim Jong is he gravely ill or not?

21 April 2020 10:00 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line:

21 April 2020 9:43 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2700 meals donated by business to needy communities

20 April 2020 11:59 AM

Guest: Quintin Rossi, CEO - Spear REIT Limited

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town: Here's what you need to pay on your rates bills under lockdown

Local Politics

Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel

Business World

[PHOTOS] SANParks images of Kruger lions taking advantage of absent tourists

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Lesotho’s police minister charged with buying booze during lockdown

21 April 2020 3:45 PM

COVID-19: SA anticipates answers to battered economy, but will it be enough?

21 April 2020 3:01 PM

Nzimande: Online learning continues to be a key challenge during lockdown

21 April 2020 2:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA