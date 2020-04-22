Barbs Wire - US weather guys' cat Betty

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
WCED addresses concerns around home schooling support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Bronagh Hammond
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness with Richard Jamieson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Rene Marais
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What do the current COVID-19 numbers tell us?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal and Epidemiologist
Today at 15:40
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Simon Wood - Directing and Cinematography
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Political credibility and governance dimension of Cyril's latest Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Richard Calland
Today at 16:20
SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Busisiwe Memela
Today at 16:55
Face shields made locally by 'The Laser Lady'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Ronel le Roux - The Laser Lady
Today at 17:05
Economist on Cyril's 21st April Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor School of Economics and Business Sciences at the University of the Wits
Today at 17:20
Modelling Covid-19 and the trends
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
The Book Of Echoes by Rosanna Amaka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Rosanna Amaka - Author
Today at 20:10
News focus:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Dwayne Evans - Principal Communications Officer at Red Cross War Memorial Hospital for Children
