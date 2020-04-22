Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:20
WCED addresses concerns around home schooling support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bronagh Hammond
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness with Richard Jamieson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rene Marais
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What do the current COVID-19 numbers tell us?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal and Epidemiologist
Today at 15:40
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Wood - Directing and Cinematography
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Political credibility and governance dimension of Cyril's latest Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 16:20
SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Busisiwe Memela
Today at 16:55
Face shields made locally by 'The Laser Lady'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronel le Roux - The Laser Lady
Today at 17:05
Economist on Cyril's 21st April Covid-19 announcement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor School of Economics and Business Sciences at the University of the Wits
Today at 17:20
Modelling Covid-19 and the trends
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Today at 17:46
The Book Of Echoes by Rosanna Amaka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosanna Amaka - Author
Today at 20:10
News focus:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dwayne Evans - Principal Communications Officer at Red Cross War Memorial Hospital for Children
No Items to show
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 'Musicians are taking a huge knock financially' -PJ Powers SA music legend and multi-award winner PJ Powers joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies to talk making music in the time of coronavirus. 22 April 2020 12:23 PM
[LISTEN] Craving a Spur burger? You're in for a VERY long wait thanks to C19 Spur's Mark Farrelly tells Kieno Kammies the restaurant chain has been hit hard by Covid-19 and won't open its doors anytime soon. 22 April 2020 11:11 AM
Western Cape Covid-19 cases will climb to 80,000 according to latest projections Western Cape Health authorities estimate that 80,000 people will be infected in the province when the virus reaches its peak in Au... 22 April 2020 10:39 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA on lockdown, Covid-19 relief President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed an increasingly hungry and anxious nation on Tuesday evening. 21 April 2020 5:13 PM
Mbalula facing charges for allegedly flouting lockdown rules earlier this month The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is laying charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for contravening lockdown re... 21 April 2020 1:58 PM
Ramaphosa to outline govt's plan for economic and social relief on Tuesday night He's expected to address the nation on Tuesday evening to detail the government's social and economic interventions in response to... 21 April 2020 11:39 AM
View all Politics
Rowdy Bags turns leather factory into making affordable and cool masks They repurposed the factory so that they could get everyone back to work, and offer something useful to our customers. 22 April 2020 12:42 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
View all Business
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel The world is awash with oil, but nobody is buying. It feels like the world is ending. 20 April 2020 4:07 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
[EXPLAINER] Why the oil price - literally - fell below $0 a barrel on Monday Market analyst Philip Saunders explains it perfectly in a series of Tweets that went viral on Tuesday. Pun, of course, intended. 21 April 2020 6:42 PM
More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

22 April 2020 12:01 PM

Guest: Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

PJ Powers in conversation with Kieno Kammies

22 April 2020 11:56 AM

PJ Powers is the stage name of the music artist Penelope Jane Dunlop. She became a
household name at home after winning a song competition on national radio with her
version of the Don Clarke song, Sanbonani.

Kieno speaks to SA music legend and Icon PJ Powers

How to successfully start an online business and make it thrive post Covid-19

22 April 2020 11:45 AM

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Technology Editor at Mybroadband

How to manage your debt during and post Covid-19 lockdown

22 April 2020 11:03 AM

Kieno speaks to Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse

The devil is in the detail 500 billion rand package

22 April 2020 10:25 AM

The Devil is in the detail 500 billion rand package

Kieno speaks to Senior Economist Dr Iraj Abedian about the 500 Billion Rand stimulus package

Spur shares how they are keeping head above water during lockdown

22 April 2020 10:17 AM

Kieno speaks to Mark Farrelly COO OF Spur

How are restaurant chains coping in the lockdown? with no customers coming thru the
doors & fixed overheads that needs to be paid like rent, suppliers and staff. Spur
Restaurants are a part of the fabric of South African society, almost everybody has spent
time at a Spur.

Lockdown Day 27 - 22 April 2020

22 April 2020 9:53 AM

Globally more than 2.5 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, more than 172 000 people have died.

• On Tuesday South Africa officially had 3 465 cases of coronavirus, a daily increase of 165. 126 937 tests had been conducted (5427 in the last 24 hours) and the country's death toll still stands at 58, with 1055 patients having recovered. 
• On Tuesday President Ramaphosa announced a R500billion economic package – 10% of the GDP

• The big news was the R50billion allocated to a temporary 6-month Coronavirus grant, meaning  child support grans will rise by R300 in May and receive an additional R500 between June and October

• A special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month for the next 6 months will be paid to all those who have no other social grant net.
•  There is also support for businesses and tax relief measures
• On Thursday he will announce the phased lifting of the lockdown and reopening of the economy
• 
• Lockdown news from around the world…
• The U.S. surpassed 800,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with over 44,000 reported deaths.

• Two people who died in California in early February had contracted the coronavirus, suggesting that the virus spread to the United States weeks earlier than previously thought

• A new study shows that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug aggressively touted by President Trump, offered no benefit for treating covid-19 and was linked to higher death rates among Veterans Affairs patients.

Barbs Wire - US weather guys' cat Betty

22 April 2020 9:49 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Premier Alan Winde in conversation with Kammies Covid-19 in the province

21 April 2020 11:42 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says that Local transmissions of Covid-19 are increasing, on Saturday as he announced a 9.3% leap in cases since Friday.

The UIF has billions so don't panic but the system is failing says labour lawyer

Local Business Politics

Dep Health Minister: 'some relaxation' post lockdown but restrictions to remain

Local Politics

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3465, with 58 confirmed deaths

Local

UIF paid out over R1bn in COVID-19-related claims so far - Nxesi

22 April 2020 12:21 PM

FNB Stadium to be turned into a treatment centre for COVID-19 patients

22 April 2020 11:33 AM

Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1,000 fine for lockdown breach

22 April 2020 11:24 AM

