The devil is in the detail 500 billion rand package

Globally more than 2.5 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, more than 172 000 people have died.



• On Tuesday South Africa officially had 3 465 cases of coronavirus, a daily increase of 165. 126 937 tests had been conducted (5427 in the last 24 hours) and the country's death toll still stands at 58, with 1055 patients having recovered.

• On Tuesday President Ramaphosa announced a R500billion economic package – 10% of the GDP



• The big news was the R50billion allocated to a temporary 6-month Coronavirus grant, meaning child support grans will rise by R300 in May and receive an additional R500 between June and October



• A special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 a month for the next 6 months will be paid to all those who have no other social grant net.

• There is also support for businesses and tax relief measures

• On Thursday he will announce the phased lifting of the lockdown and reopening of the economy

• The U.S. surpassed 800,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with over 44,000 reported deaths.



• Two people who died in California in early February had contracted the coronavirus, suggesting that the virus spread to the United States weeks earlier than previously thought



• A new study shows that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug aggressively touted by President Trump, offered no benefit for treating covid-19 and was linked to higher death rates among Veterans Affairs patients.

