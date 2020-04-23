Barbs Wire - Welsh government minister caught swearing about colleague on Zoom

Globally more than 2.6 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, more than 183 000 people have died.



• South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 3635, a daily increase of 170 with seven new deaths, taking the total to 65.

• 5 of the new deaths are in the Western Cape and 2 in KZN

• 6868 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 133 774 – almost 7,000 tests down in the past 24 hours.

• Confirmed COVID-19 infections in the Western Cape have passed the 1,000 mark.

• According to Police Minister Bjeki Cele SA crime stats have plummeted with murder dropping by 87%

• 118 thousand people arrested by the end of the first lockdown period for transgressing regulation - including a large number of SAPS members

• Military Ombud who gave a report to the portfolio committee – 33 cases from the public



• Protests and looting in the Western Cape with with people attempting to storm the Westgate Mall in Mitchells plain

• The world is on track for a recession of “unprecedented depth in the post-war period”, ratings agency Fitch says with world gross domestic product to tumble by 3.9% in 2020.

• Half of France’s working population has signed up to the country’s temporary unemployment scheme, according to the minister of labour



• Trump said he had signed the order halting immigration to the US

• Trump also said he disagrees ‘very strongly’ with Georgia’s governor from reopening business in the state saying its too soon.



• At least 34 crew members have tested positive for coronavirus on an Italian-operated cruise ship docked in Japan for maintenance

• Germany approved its first human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine

