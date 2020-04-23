Informal economy at highest risk from COVID-19 shocks

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:20
Rehad Desai speaks on new movie "How to Steal a Country"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rehad Desai
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Linda Kantor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - Lockdown Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens
Today at 14:10
Siv Ngesi speaks on campaign for feminine hygiene products
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 14:20
Stellenbosch Unite - Food support for families affected by Covid-19 and lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jeanneret Momberg - Head Coordinator at Stellenbosch Unite
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Basson Laubscher - Lead Singer at Basson Laubscher and The Violent Free Peace
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The deployment of the SANDF in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Stupart
Today at 15:40
The HeadStart Trust Rural Relief Effort
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Jack - HeadStart Trust Rural Relief Effort trustee
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham on World Book Day!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SASSA on plans for registering and distributing the relief money
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dianne Dunkerley - Executive Manager, Grants Administration at Sassa
Today at 16:20
How useful the R350 grant is to people who receive it?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity GroupProgramme coordinator at (PMBEJD)
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Previewing Cyril's Covid-19 address
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 17:20
China faces a growing international backlash
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Roberts
Today at 17:46
BREATHTAKING² CAPE TOWN DOCUMENTARY WINS PRESTIGIOUS INTERNATIONAL AWARD  NB 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Wood - co-director and co-cinematographer
Latest Local
Covid-19 and the informal sector - what should government be doing? US lecturer Brett Hamilton explains why it's crucial not to view the informal and formal sectors as two separate market players. 23 April 2020 12:18 PM
How to support The Big Issue vendors during lockdown One of the sights we no longer see at traffic intersections is the Big Issue vendors. Here's how you help. 23 April 2020 11:28 AM
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
View all Local
'President has stronger hand to implement reforms to boost post-pandemic growth' Lifting the lockdown will be more potent than any fiscal or monetary stimulus, says Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim. 22 April 2020 6:41 PM
Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams pays R1000 fine for breaking lockdown rules Ministers have an additional burden as leaders in society to set the example, and she should have been fired says DA's Van Damme. 22 April 2020 1:32 PM
10 interventions Ramaphosa announced in his R500bn socio-economic recovery plan On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion social and economic stimulus package to help South Africa survive C... 22 April 2020 12:36 PM
View all Politics
Nutraceutical company BioDelta turns to affordable mask and sanitiser production CEO Leon Giese says they noticed prices for masks and sanitiser in stores had soared and so they decided to step in and assist. 23 April 2020 11:17 AM
WC businesses urged to use online 'support finder' tool for Covid-relief options The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department has created a useful online tool to help direct businesses that nee... 23 April 2020 11:15 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Business
Book future 'bucket list' trips on this creative site and keep tourism alive A travel writer and content creator has come up with the idea of a virtual bucket list website to plan your holidays for the futur... 22 April 2020 12:49 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
What are the pros and cons of redeploying nurses? Government has published new regulations giving government powers to redeploy health workers to combat the Covid-19 crisis. 21 April 2020 1:33 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Informal economy at highest risk from COVID-19 shocks

Informal economy at highest risk from COVID-19 shocks

Kieno speaks to Brett Hamilton, Visiting lecturer in Corporate Finance at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Psychology - preserving your mental health during lock down

23 April 2020 12:01 PM

Kieno speaks to Sharissa Bloomberg Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate
Training.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jeremy Thompson lockdown dairy

23 April 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Former Sky News Anchor Jeremy Thompson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Massive increase in video game sales

23 April 2020 11:06 AM

Kieno speaks to Zaid Kriel, African Editor for IGN.com - the world's biggest gaming and entertainment website.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape has recorded 22 deaths with 1 068 Covid-19 cases

23 April 2020 10:32 AM

The Western Cape has seen the number of its confirmed cases cross the 1 000-mark on
Tuesday, with 17 deaths confirmed.

Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Health Department joins live for more on
our rising Covid 19 count

We also joined live by Precious Matsoso former DG of Health about the WHO & how the
decison by Donald Trump to withhold funding from WHO will impact it's work

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 28 - 23 April 2020

23 April 2020 10:26 AM

Globally more than 2.6 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, more than 183 000 people have died.

• South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 3635, a daily increase of 170 with seven new deaths, taking the total to 65.
• 5 of the new deaths are in the Western Cape and 2 in KZN
• 6868 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 133 774 – almost 7,000 tests down in the past 24 hours.
•  Confirmed COVID-19 infections in the Western Cape have passed the 1,000 mark.
• According to Police Minister Bjeki Cele SA crime stats have plummeted with murder dropping by 87%
• 118 thousand people arrested by the end of the first lockdown period for transgressing regulation  - including a large number of SAPS members 
• Military Ombud who gave a report to the portfolio committee – 33 cases from the public

• Protests and looting in the Western Cape with with people attempting to storm the Westgate Mall in Mitchells plain 
• The world is on track for a recession of “unprecedented depth in the post-war period”, ratings agency Fitch says with world gross domestic product to tumble by 3.9% in 2020.
• Half of France’s working population has signed up to the country’s temporary unemployment scheme, according to the minister of labour

• Trump said he had signed the order halting immigration to the US 
• Trump also said he disagrees ‘very strongly’ with Georgia’s governor from reopening business in the state saying its too soon.

• At least 34 crew members have tested positive for coronavirus on an Italian-operated cruise ship docked in Japan for maintenance
• Germany approved its first human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Welsh government minister caught swearing about colleague on Zoom

23 April 2020 10:16 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the lockdown impacts the economy of the Western Cape

23 April 2020 10:15 AM

Department of Economic Development and Tourism HOD Mr Solly Fourie joins us for
our weekly look at how the lockdown impacts the economy of the Western Cape President Ramaphosa's R500 Billion Stimulus package is much needed good news for the country, how will that money prop up the ecomony?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Keeping the spirits up during lockdown

23 April 2020 9:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

22 April 2020 12:01 PM

Guest: Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

FNB client? There’s misconception about how its ‘Covid-19 Cashflow Relief’ works

Business Lifestyle

'Very different Ramadaan under lockdown' and Gatesville Mosque virtual broadcast

Local Lifestyle

People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson

Politics

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3635, with 65 deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt announces additional COVID-19 tax relief measures

23 April 2020 11:52 AM

'There’s no food or income’: CT communities facing hunger plea for help

23 April 2020 11:44 AM

Lesotho senate to vote on legalising PM Thabane's early retirement

23 April 2020 11:31 AM

