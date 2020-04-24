EU leaders have agreed to set up a massive "recovery fund"

• Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.7 million with more than 190k deaths.



• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 3953

• 10 additional deaths recorded, bringing the total to 75. The Western Cape now also has the highest number of recorded deaths due to COVID 19 and 200 additional confirmed cases, making it the epicentre of infections by number



• Nationally 9796 tests were performed yesterday bringing the total tested to well over 145 thousand.

• President Ramaphosa announced the phased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy in 5 levels.

• Differentiated alert levels that will be determined by two criteria, the transmission rate and the health-preparedness of each province or district.



• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.

• It will allow certain industries to resume operating, people to exercise under specific conditions, and an increased number of goods to be sold, including cigarettes.



• Shabeens, taverns and bars remain close but retail alcohol sale is unclear.

• All gatherings remain banned – except for funerals and workplace

• Borders remain closed except for repatriation and exports

• No travel between provinces – except for goods transport,

• President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President, Donald Trump conducted a rare telephone conversation committing an additional R250 million to SA’s coronavirus fight bringing their total aid in this regard to R410million

arrow_forward