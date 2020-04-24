Lockdown Day 29 - 24 April 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
OZCF Market
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Mandy Johnson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises as it becomes new epicentre in SA The province has recorded 1,153 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Wednesday 22 April. The number of deaths has risen fr... 23 April 2020 8:02 PM
Sassa CEO explains how the new Covid-19 unemployment grant will be rolled out Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela describes how the social security agency plans to identify and pay eligible beneficiaries. 23 April 2020 7:42 PM
'There's no way R350 Covid-19 grant can turn into the potential of a livelihood' NGO coordinator Mervyn Abrahams says the special coronavirus grant of R350 a month will not be enough to help the unemployed get b... 23 April 2020 6:28 PM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
What is Ramaphosa's post-lockdown plan? Draft paper suggests five-phase approach A leaked, draft paper prepared by the Presidency hints at what may lie ahead for South Africa when the lockdown is gradually eased... 23 April 2020 2:16 PM
People not following law when the law is clear - Defence Ministry spokesperson The context is not being given showing what lead to these heavy-handed incidents, says Simphiwe Dlamini. 23 April 2020 9:01 AM
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Gatesville Mosque virtual Ramadaan broadcast will help those staying home There will be no prayers in mosques at all and people are advised to stay at home, says Sataar Parker of the Gatesville Mosque. 23 April 2020 10:03 AM
You can now enjoy Kauai during lockdown Dean Kowarski (CEO at Real Foods Group, owner of Kauai) on how his business is pivoting around the virus crisis. 22 April 2020 8:15 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
SA man stuck in Saudi describes uphill battle to get home after missing flight Elton Kruger is part of a group of South Africans stranded in Saudi Arabia who missed a repartition flight that departed on Tuesda... 21 April 2020 6:38 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Lockdown Day 29 - 24 April 2020

Lockdown Day 29 - 24 April 2020

• Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.7 million with more than 190k deaths.

• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 3953 
• 10 additional deaths recorded, bringing the total to 75. The Western Cape now also has the highest number of recorded deaths due to COVID 19 and 200 additional confirmed cases, making it the epicentre of infections by number 

• Nationally 9796 tests were performed yesterday bringing the total tested to well over 145 thousand. 
• President Ramaphosa announced the phased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy in 5 levels.
• Differentiated alert levels that will be determined by two criteria, the transmission rate and the health-preparedness of each province or district.

• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.
• It will allow certain industries to resume operating, people to exercise under specific conditions, and an increased number of goods to be sold, including cigarettes.

• Shabeens, taverns and bars remain close but retail alcohol sale is unclear.
• All gatherings remain banned – except for funerals and workplace
• Borders remain closed except for repatriation and exports
• No travel between provinces – except for goods transport,  
• President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President, Donald Trump conducted a rare telephone conversation committing an additional R250 million to SA’s coronavirus fight bringing their total aid in this regard to R410million



Save Your Faves - Help save your favourite small business campaign

24 April 2020 10:54 AM

As part of the Save your Fave's initiative kieno speaks to Roberto Delgallo from
Beefcakes.

Barbs Wire - #MaskChallenge

24 April 2020 10:35 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

EU leaders have agreed to set up a massive "recovery fund"

24 April 2020 10:32 AM

Kieno speaks to Rob Watts DW correspondent in Berlin

EU leaders have agreed to set up a massive "recovery fund" to help member states get
over the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. It'll probably be worth in excess
of a trillion euros, so let's talk about that.

Premier Alan Winde and Dr Keith Cloete respond to the new lockdown levels

24 April 2020 9:36 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Dr Keith Cloete, HOD for the Western Cape Health Dept, comment on the five levels of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Psychology - preserving your mental health during lock down

23 April 2020 12:01 PM

Kieno speaks to Sharissa Bloomberg Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate
Training.

Jeremy Thompson lockdown dairy

23 April 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Former Sky News Anchor Jeremy Thompson.

Informal economy at highest risk from COVID-19 shocks

23 April 2020 11:34 AM

Kieno speaks to Brett Hamilton, Visiting lecturer in Corporate Finance at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

Massive increase in video game sales

23 April 2020 11:06 AM

Kieno speaks to Zaid Kriel, African Editor for IGN.com - the world's biggest gaming and entertainment website.

Western Cape has recorded 22 deaths with 1 068 Covid-19 cases

23 April 2020 10:32 AM

The Western Cape has seen the number of its confirmed cases cross the 1 000-mark on
Tuesday, with 17 deaths confirmed.

Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Health Department joins live for more on
our rising Covid 19 count

We also joined live by Precious Matsoso former DG of Health about the WHO & how the
decison by Donald Trump to withhold funding from WHO will impact it's work

[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address

Local Business Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 3953, with 75 deaths

Local

#CyrilFridays: Citizens laud President Ramaphosa for his courage, determination

24 April 2020 10:14 AM

COVID-19 transmission risk key factor in determining resumption of business

24 April 2020 10:02 AM

DA, EFF, Cosatu react to Ramaphosa’s decision to relax some lockdown regulations

24 April 2020 9:55 AM

