Lockdown Day 29 - 24 April 2020

• Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.7 million with more than 190k deaths.
• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 3953
• 10 additional deaths recorded, bringing the total to 75. The Western Cape now also has the highest number of recorded deaths due to COVID 19 and 200 additional confirmed cases, making it the epicentre of infections by number
• Nationally 9796 tests were performed yesterday bringing the total tested to well over 145 thousand.
• President Ramaphosa announced the phased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy in 5 levels.
• Differentiated alert levels that will be determined by two criteria, the transmission rate and the health-preparedness of each province or district.
• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.
• It will allow certain industries to resume operating, people to exercise under specific conditions, and an increased number of goods to be sold, including cigarettes.
• Shabeens, taverns and bars remain close but retail alcohol sale is unclear.
• All gatherings remain banned – except for funerals and workplace
• Borders remain closed except for repatriation and exports
• No travel between provinces – except for goods transport,
• President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President, Donald Trump conducted a rare telephone conversation committing an additional R250 million to SA’s coronavirus fight bringing their total aid in this regard to R410million
As part of the Save your Fave's initiative kieno speaks to Roberto Delgallo from
Beefcakes.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Kieno speaks to Rob Watts DW correspondent in Berlin
EU leaders have agreed to set up a massive "recovery fund" to help member states get
over the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. It'll probably be worth in excess
of a trillion euros, so let's talk about that.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Dr Keith Cloete, HOD for the Western Cape Health Dept, comment on the five levels of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Kieno speaks to Sharissa Bloomberg Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate
Training.
Kieno speaks to Former Sky News Anchor Jeremy Thompson.
Kieno speaks to Brett Hamilton, Visiting lecturer in Corporate Finance at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.
Kieno speaks to Zaid Kriel, African Editor for IGN.com - the world's biggest gaming and entertainment website.
The Western Cape has seen the number of its confirmed cases cross the 1 000-mark on
Tuesday, with 17 deaths confirmed.
Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape Health Department joins live for more on
our rising Covid 19 count
We also joined live by Precious Matsoso former DG of Health about the WHO & how the
decison by Donald Trump to withhold funding from WHO will impact it's work