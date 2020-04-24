OZCF Market to reopen for essential shopping on Saturdays

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - Covid-19 impact on other health campaigns
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 14:46
Entertainment - sports movies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cato Louw
Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Access to your pension fund - and Covid 19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Today at 15:40
What separates a good meal from a tremendous meal?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daisy Jones - Author at Winemag.co.za
James Gaag - Head Chef at La Colombe
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Reflecting on Cyril's latest Covid-19 speech
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Columnist at Daily Maverick and at News24
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Trade Call Investments Apparel - innovation in the clothing and textile sector during Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Herman Pillay - TCI CEO
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Developments in vaccine and treatment research
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Helen Rees - Executive Director of the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of the Witwa
Today at 17:20
#BaxterCoffeeAngels - Support the Baxter Theatre by buying a cup of coffee a month.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot Newton - Director And Writer at ...
Today at 17:46
GOODLUCK TO BRING THEIR SIGNATURE LIVE SHOW INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM THIS SATURDAY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet Harding - Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck
No Items to show
Latest Local
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises as it becomes new epicentre in SA The province has recorded 1,153 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Wednesday 22 April. The number of deaths has risen fr... 23 April 2020 8:02 PM
Sassa CEO explains how the new Covid-19 unemployment grant will be rolled out Sassa chief executive Busisiwe Memela describes how the social security agency plans to identify and pay eligible beneficiaries. 23 April 2020 7:42 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
[Watch the entire speech] President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address "I thank you for all that you have done and continue to do. May God bless South Africa and protect her people!" 23 April 2020 4:20 PM
View all Politics
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
Video game sales spike as gamers seek connection during C-19 pandemic With the world on lockdown, gamers have been finding alternative ways of connecting...and it's good news for the gaming industry. 23 April 2020 11:18 AM
View all Business
Win Seychelles dream holiday with CapeTalk - Tune in from Tues 28 March to enter When it’s all systems go CapeTalk wants to send a listener and 3 friends or family on an 8-night island escape worth R160 000. 24 April 2020 8:42 AM
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
South Africans stuck in Bali share their stories in desperate video plea to govt South Africans stuck in Indonesia have shared some of their touching stories in a video, begging the government to bring them home... 22 April 2020 2:55 PM
View all World
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
OZCF Market to reopen for essential shopping on Saturdays

OZCF Market to reopen for essential shopping on Saturdays

Sheryl Ozinsky explains how The Oranjezicht City Farm plans to sell essential food on Saturdays. 



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Trends that will shape the future

24 April 2020 12:03 PM

Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips futurist, medical doctor and the Group Executive for People and Culture at Absa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 29 - 24 April 2020

24 April 2020 10:58 AM

• Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.7 million with more than 190k deaths.

• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 3953 
• 10 additional deaths recorded, bringing the total to 75. The Western Cape now also has the highest number of recorded deaths due to COVID 19 and 200 additional confirmed cases.

• Nationally 9796 tests were performed yesterday bringing the total tested to well over 145 thousand. 
• President Ramaphosa announced the phased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy in 5 levels.
• Differentiated alert levels that will be determined by two criteria, the transmission rate and the health-preparedness of each province or district.

• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.
• It will allow certain industries to resume operating, people to exercise under specific conditions, and an increased number of goods to be sold, including cigarettes.

• Shabeens, taverns and bars remain close but retail alcohol sale is unclear.
• All gatherings remain banned – except for funerals and workplace
• Borders remain closed except for repatriation and exports
• No travel between provinces – except for goods transport,  
• President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President, Donald Trump conducted a rare telephone conversation committing an additional R250 million to SA’s coronavirus fight bringing their total aid in this regard to R410million

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Save Your Faves - Help save your favourite small business campaign

24 April 2020 10:54 AM

As part of the Save your Fave's initiative kieno speaks to Roberto Delgallo from
Beefcakes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #MaskChallenge

24 April 2020 10:35 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EU leaders have agreed to set up a massive "recovery fund"

24 April 2020 10:32 AM

Kieno speaks to Rob Watts DW correspondent in Berlin

EU leaders have agreed to set up a massive "recovery fund" to help member states get
over the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. It'll probably be worth in excess
of a trillion euros, so let's talk about that.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Alan Winde and Dr Keith Cloete respond to the new lockdown levels

24 April 2020 9:36 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Dr Keith Cloete, HOD for the Western Cape Health Dept, comment on the five levels of the Covid-19 lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychology - preserving your mental health during lock down

23 April 2020 12:01 PM

Kieno speaks to Sharissa Bloomberg Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate
Training.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jeremy Thompson lockdown dairy

23 April 2020 11:52 AM

Kieno speaks to Former Sky News Anchor Jeremy Thompson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Informal economy at highest risk from COVID-19 shocks

23 April 2020 11:34 AM

Kieno speaks to Brett Hamilton, Visiting lecturer in Corporate Finance at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Premier and Health Dept have powers to tighten lockdown levels in at-risk areas

Local

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

Local Politics

We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Intensified enforcement operations net nearly 700 lockdown lawbreakers in KZN

24 April 2020 1:16 PM

Mboweni to give clarity on R500bn COVID-19 relief package

24 April 2020 1:04 PM

Ramaphosa inspects Nasrec, other Gauteng sites identified as COVID-19 facilities

24 April 2020 12:43 PM

