OZCF Market to reopen for essential shopping on Saturdays

• Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.7 million with more than 190k deaths.



• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 3953

• 10 additional deaths recorded, bringing the total to 75. The Western Cape now also has the highest number of recorded deaths due to COVID 19 and 200 additional confirmed cases.



• Nationally 9796 tests were performed yesterday bringing the total tested to well over 145 thousand.

• President Ramaphosa announced the phased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy in 5 levels.

• Differentiated alert levels that will be determined by two criteria, the transmission rate and the health-preparedness of each province or district.



• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.

• It will allow certain industries to resume operating, people to exercise under specific conditions, and an increased number of goods to be sold, including cigarettes.



• Shabeens, taverns and bars remain close but retail alcohol sale is unclear.

• All gatherings remain banned – except for funerals and workplace

• Borders remain closed except for repatriation and exports

• No travel between provinces – except for goods transport,

• President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President, Donald Trump conducted a rare telephone conversation committing an additional R250 million to SA’s coronavirus fight bringing their total aid in this regard to R410million

