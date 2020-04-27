How will opening of businesses be managed in the western Cape

Kieno speaks to David Maynier at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs.
Guest: Jan Vermeulen Editor at Large at MyBroadband.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Prof Mignon Reyneke Associate Professor of Digital Marketing at Graduate School of Business (GSB UCT)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Certified financial planner Paul RoelofseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matt Manning Chef Patron Grubb & VineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to BBC's Mahfuz Sadique for our weekly BBC Look ahead.LISTEN TO PODCAST
These included ECD centres, playgroups, and day mothers. With some of the workforce
reporting back for duty on the 1st of March will ECD centres be open to look after the
kids of essential workers?
Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.97 million almost at the 3 million mark with more than 207k deaths.
• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 4546
• 1 additional death in the Western Cape recorded since Saturday, bringing the weekend total to 8 and national death total to 87
• Nationally 168 643 tests have been conducted countrywide.
• 1473 people have recovered
• more than 200 supermarket workers are among those infected in that province
• the nation was briefed on Saturday with more details about the phased-in lockdown levels ahead with level 4 kicking in at midnight on 1 April
• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.
• Wearing of cloth masks or scarf to cover your mouth and nose from when you leave your home will be mandatory.
• And a curfew between 8pm and 5am will be implemented excluding essential workers
• Cigerettes will be on sale but not alcohol
• Winter clothes has been added to the list of goods you can buy.
• Restaurnats will be open for take-aways..delivery only and subject to the 8pm curfew
• No group/organized exercise will be allowed and the details of what the permitted exercise will be is to be released on Thursday.
• More than 200 Cuban doctors and specialists are arriving in South Africa to help with the fight against the virus
• Boris Johnson is back at Downing Street and will return to work today after recovering.
• Children in Spain go outside for the first time in weeks as the country’s lockdown begins to ease… The rules allow children to take a stroll for one hour within one kilometer (0.6 miles) of their home, accompanied by an adult.
• Trump says briefings 'not worth the effort' amid fallout from disinfectant comments
Kieno speaks to Robert MacDonald, the Head of social development joins us for his thoughts on ECD Centres reopening.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST