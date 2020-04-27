What strategy is in place for the opening of ECDs when parents go back to work

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 2.97 million almost at the 3 million mark with more than 207k deaths.

• The number of confirmed COVID cases in South Africa stands at 4546

• 1 additional death in the Western Cape recorded since Saturday, bringing the weekend total to 8 and national death total to 87

• Nationally 168 643 tests have been conducted countrywide.

• 1473 people have recovered

• more than 200 supermarket workers are among those infected in that province

• the nation was briefed on Saturday with more details about the phased-in lockdown levels ahead with level 4 kicking in at midnight on 1 April

• The country moves from level 5 to level 4 on Friday 1 May.

• Wearing of cloth masks or scarf to cover your mouth and nose from when you leave your home will be mandatory.

• And a curfew between 8pm and 5am will be implemented excluding essential workers

• Cigerettes will be on sale but not alcohol

• Winter clothes has been added to the list of goods you can buy.

• Restaurnats will be open for take-aways..delivery only and subject to the 8pm curfew

• No group/organized exercise will be allowed and the details of what the permitted exercise will be is to be released on Thursday.

• More than 200 Cuban doctors and specialists are arriving in South Africa to help with the fight against the virus

• Boris Johnson is back at Downing Street and will return to work today after recovering.

• Children in Spain go outside for the first time in weeks as the country’s lockdown begins to ease… The rules allow children to take a stroll for one hour within one kilometer (0.6 miles) of their home, accompanied by an adult.

• Trump says briefings 'not worth the effort' amid fallout from disinfectant comments

