Car maintenance and repairs during Covid-19 lockdown

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 3 million almost with more than 211 thousand deaths – close to 900 thousand people have recovered.

• On Monday night the Health Department reported there are 247 new confirmed Covid-19 bringing the country's total to 4,793.

• 3 additional deaths, two in the Western Cape and 1 in KZN, bring the national death total to 90

• 1737 cases confirmed in the Western Cape and 35 deaths in the province

• Nationally over 178 thousand tests have been conducted countrywide – more than 10 thousand in the past 24 hours period.

• Outbreaks among essential workers in the Western Cape has raised concerns about an increased spread in the and, the province is to receive more support = with tracing back to supermarkets or factories.

• Mass screenings are underway in in the city of Johannesburg considered a hotspot

• The UN High Commission for Human Rights has highlighted 15 countries where it has cause for concern with regards to the actions of security forces during lockdown, and one of them is South Africa

• As the world races to find a vaccine, the Oxford Group may be sprinting over the finish line first – scientists at the university’s Jenner Institute now say that with an emergency approval from regulators, the first few million doses of their vaccine could be available by September

• More than one vaccine would be needed

• Sydney reopens its famous Bondi Beach in Australia’s Bondi Beach and 100s of surfers hit the waves

