Save Your Faves - WAZA

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Concern that TB vaccine stocks may be affected by speculation around Covid 19 protection
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Prof Andreas Diacon
Guests
Prof Andreas Diacon
125
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Refiloe Nyoni
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 13:40
Ventilators - who needs them, do we have enough of them and why is the death rate on them so high?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Professor Guy Richards - Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University
Guests
Professor Guy Richards - Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University
125
Today at 14:10
National Ventilator Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Stavros Nicolaou
Guests
Stavros Nicolaou
125
Today at 14:46
Swim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Buff Van Westenbrugge
Guests
Buff Van Westenbrugge
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Chad Saaiman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chad Saaiman - Singer at ...
Guests
Chad Saaiman - Singer at ...
125
Today at 15:10
.The buying, selling and reading of books is an essential service Mr President
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Gevisser - Content Advisor at Heritage Education And Tourism
Guests
Mark Gevisser - Content Advisor at Heritage Education And Tourism
125
Today at 15:40
The re-opening of education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Fakude - Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Guests
Xolani Fakude - Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union
Paul Colditz - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
125
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
Is the South African Covid-19 epidemic different from the rest of the world?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Max Price - former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town.
Guests
Dr Max Price - former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town.
125
Today at 16:20
Could SA's lockdown 'experiment' help chart a path to a more sober, less violent country?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Koot Kotz - South African medical doctor, PHD candidate in healthcare management at Oxford.
Guests
Koot Kotz - South African medical doctor, PHD candidate in healthcare management at Oxford.
125
Today at 16:33
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Tested positive for coronavirus or been close to someone who has? You are urgently needed for SA’s rapid test study AE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elizabeth Mayne - head of immunology at Wits University, and the principal investigator for this study,
Guests
Elizabeth Mayne - head of immunology at Wits University, and the principal investigator for this study,
125
Today at 17:20
The reappearance of the Evita video trout-fishing with Cyril
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter Dirk Uys
Guests
Pieter Dirk Uys
125
Today at 17:46
Invitation to "lay-bye" theatre tickets and support out-of-work actors during the Caronavirus pandemic MG
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute at ...
Guests
Mike Van Graan - Executive Director Of The African Arts Institute at ...
125
Today at 21:15
Lockdown effects on Indy bookstores. - Gavin Joachim, Mervyn Sloman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up