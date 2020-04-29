Lockdown Day 34 - 29 April 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:08
Addressing the Covid 19 funding shortage for elderly residential care facilities in the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Geffen, Dr - General Practitioner at ...
Today at 10:27
Save Your Faves- help save your favourite small business campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Gift of the Givers rolls out their drive through Covid-19 testing center in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Naeem Kathrada - One of the organisers from Gift of the Givers
Today at 10:45
Century City feed a family Initiative
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Gary Koetser - CEO Century city convention centre and hotel
Today at 11:05
Stats SA release tourism data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 11:22
UIF relayed queries
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Teboho Maruping
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Boat company skipper describes Orca pod frollicking in False Bay "We first started seeing Orcas back in 2009 when we saw them hunting dolphins," says avid naturalist Dave Hurwitz. 29 April 2020 8:38 AM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 35 with 1,778 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,778 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 607 recoveries. The death toll has risen from 33 to 35. 28 April 2020 7:48 PM
SA authors pen letter to government in bid to save local book industry More the 2 500 people have signed the petition asking President Ramaphosa to allow deliveries of all books from 1 May. 28 April 2020 5:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
Treasury will have to step in where Land Bank defaults on bonds, says AgriSA CEO We must to keep the value chain and the food systems going at all costs to avoid a food insecurity situation, says Omri van Zyl. 28 April 2020 1:49 PM
Parenting a teen? Don't miss our webinar with Pippa and author Megan de Beyer Parents are invited to an online event this Wednesday with specialist parent psychologist and author of "How to Raise a Man", Mega... 28 April 2020 5:49 PM
AA: Govt must clarify lockdown rules for car repair shops when SA enters level 4 There's a lot of confusion about what vehicle repair services will be available to the general public when the country enters leve... 28 April 2020 11:10 AM
Buy a Dineplan voucher and save this small bistro and the jobs it provides Grub & Vine opened in December 2018. It's excellent, but dying. Here's how you can help save it and others like it. 27 April 2020 12:29 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Lockdown Day 34 - 29 April 2020

Lockdown Day 34 - 29 April 2020

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 3 million mark with more than 214 thousand deaths – close to 916 thousand people have recovered.
• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the country's total now at 4,996
• 3 additional deaths, bring the national death total to 93 – all with underlying conditions - Hypertension diabetes and obesity are main comorbidities associated with those who have died
• Total recoveries are 2073
• 1870 cases confirmed in the Western Cape and 38 deaths in the province
• Over 185 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.
• Transmissions largely as a result of communal spread – Mkhize
• 1.9% fatality rate is relatively low – Mkhize though pandemic shows no signs of easing
• Additional 2 weeks of lockdown have helped us ramp up testing capacity – Mkhize, we have delayed peak
• Medical science backs up easing of lockdown
• BA to cut 12,000 jobs due to Covid
• Botswana extends hard lockdown by a week
• Nigeria eases lockdown in major cities
• More Americans have died form Covid than died in the 2 decades-long Vietnam war
• US – 26.6% of deaths from the virus worldwide as of 28 April
• US accounts for 32.3% of global confirmed cases
• France unveils plans for partial easing of restrictions/lockdown
• Trump claims US will soon test 5 M per day but medical leaders dispute this. Dr Fauci says federal needs to work with governors



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Premier Winde update

29 April 2020 9:52 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST

The world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry

28 April 2020 11:57 AM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media

LISTEN TO PODCAST

How UIF claims for Businesses can be simplified

28 April 2020 11:43 AM

Kieno speaks to Hendrick van Deventer Tax Consultant.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Covid 19 App

28 April 2020 10:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Mark Levitt & his team have developed an app connects hospitals & GP's in the global fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Save Your Faves - WAZA

28 April 2020 10:55 AM

WAZA was founded by Hilda and Botha Kruger, a couple with a big love for Japan. We work directly with Japanese small and medium business partners and family businesses, and often visit our suppliers first as part of the process of building business relationships built on mutual trust and respect.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Food prices skyrocket

28 April 2020 10:51 AM

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group – which envisions and works
towards a society of solidarity, based on a politics of love and universality – is also
concerned that the price of bread, which has a history of sparking revolutions when it
becomes unaffordable, is not regulated by government.

Kieno speaks to Group researcher Julie Smith.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Car maintenance and repairs during Covid-19 lockdown

28 April 2020 10:24 AM

Guest: Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Barbs Wire: #AnthemChallenge SA video

28 April 2020 10:18 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Lockdown Day 33 - 28 April 2020

28 April 2020 9:54 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases are at over 3 million almost with more than 211 thousand deaths – close to 900 thousand people have recovered.
• On Monday night the Health Department reported there are 247 new confirmed Covid-19 bringing the country's total to 4,793.
• 3 additional deaths, two in the Western Cape and 1 in KZN, bring the national death total to 90
• 1737 cases confirmed in the Western Cape and 35 deaths in the province
• Nationally over 178 thousand tests have been conducted countrywide – more than 10 thousand in the past 24 hours period.
• Outbreaks among essential workers in the Western Cape has raised concerns about an increased spread in the and, the province is to receive more support = with tracing back to supermarkets or factories. 
• Mass screenings are underway in  in the city of Johannesburg considered a hotspot
• The UN High Commission for Human Rights has highlighted 15 countries where it has cause for concern with regards to the actions of security forces during lockdown, and one of them is South Africa
• As the world races to find a vaccine, the Oxford Group may be sprinting over the finish line first – scientists at the university’s Jenner Institute  now say that with an emergency approval from regulators, the first few million doses of their vaccine could be available by September 
• More than one vaccine would be needed 
• Sydney reopens its famous Bondi Beach in Australia’s Bondi Beach and 100s of surfers hit the waves

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Trending

What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains

Local Lifestyle

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4996 with 93 deaths

Local

Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate

Local World

EWN Highlights

HR error to blame for delay in payment of health workers’ salaries – Masuku

29 April 2020 10:00 AM

COVID-19: Harmony Gold denies claims it’s failing to protect mine workers

29 April 2020 9:40 AM

Public Protector probing Minister De Lille, dept over Beitbridge border fence

29 April 2020 9:30 AM

