Covid-19 funding shortage for elderly residential care facilities in the WC

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Universal Basic Income Grant: When nothing is affordable, we had better choose the best unaffordable solution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivor Chipkin - director of the think-tank on Government and Public Policy
Today at 15:40
Big retail at the moment: closures, infections, hygiene
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Police watchdog investigation of first lockdown death reveals deep flaws
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daneel Knoetze - Reporter at Ground Up
Today at 16:20
Sit down restaurants move towards take-away - what is the plan of action?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liam Tomlin
Today at 16:55
SOS NPO Brings Water Relief To Those In Need
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shelley Humphreys - Executive Director at SOS NPO
Today at 17:05
Coronavirus: Why going without physical touch is so hard
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Dunbar - Professor of Evolutionary Psychology Department of Experimental Psychology University of Oxford
Today at 17:20
Cuban doctors deployed to fight Covid-19 in SA - is the cost justified?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health
Today at 17:46
Sleek new AI 'Mayflower' to cross Atlantic on 400th anniversary of Pilgrims' voyage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Goetz Linzenmeier - Chairman / Founder of ALUSHIP
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Over 300 people tested at Covid-19 drive thru testing centre in CPT Disaster response NGO Gift of the Givers set up the drive-thru testing station in Belville four weeks ago. 29 April 2020 12:14 PM
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes. 29 April 2020 11:43 AM
Cops on C-19 frontline forced to buy own protective gear claims union As it's confirmed that a Saps officer has died from coronavirus in KZN, Sapu says not enough is being done to protect its members. 29 April 2020 10:53 AM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Some Thyme turns into lockdown home delivery fresh produce service for Cape Town The hotels and restaurant food supply company had to think fast when lockdown hit. Now it delivers fresh produce to homes. 29 April 2020 11:43 AM
'We saw Dis-Chem price hikes of 43 -45% and importantly a rise in gross margins' Competition Commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele explains the case against the company accused of price gouging during lockdown. 29 April 2020 11:33 AM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains Spokesperson Mark van der Heever explains the difference and outlines testing and screening measures in the province. 29 April 2020 7:13 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Today With Kieno Kammies
Covid-19 funding shortage for elderly residential care facilities in the WC

Covid-19 funding shortage for elderly residential care facilities in the WC

Residential facilities for the elderly run by NPo's and NGO's in the province are running
the risk of many of seeing many of their residents succumbing to the covid 91 virus due
to a shortage of resources for staff and residents. Yesterday most affected facilities came together to meet with provincial government departments of Social Development and Health, to appeal for funding to purchase protective clothing and equipment for staff and residents.

They also worked on a discussion document to plot the way forward. To give us an update on what was discussed and any decisions that were taken to deal with this issue, Im joined by Dr Leon Geffen who spoke on behalf of the organisations.



UIF relayed queries

29 April 2020 11:53 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping answer all your UIF related questions.

Stats SA release tourism data

29 April 2020 11:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Bashni Muthaya Chief Strategy officer- SA Tourism.

Century City feed a family Initiative

29 April 2020 11:06 AM

After plummeting profits due to Covid-19, Century City convention continues to pay it
forward. They plan to give back to communities who are facing food shortages through the
newly launched Feed a family initiative.

Kieno speaks to joined by Gray Koetser, CEO of Century City Convention Centre and
Hotel

Gift of the Givers on drive through Covid-19 testing center in Cape Town

29 April 2020 10:59 AM

WIth Cape town now the new epicentre of the covid-19 pandemic, the health system
will need all the help it can get. As we head toward lowering of the lockdown restrictions we can expect more infections. National disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers stepped up to help and opened a drive through testing center in Cape Town.

Kieno joined by one the Co-Ordinators of the center Dr Naeem Kathrada

Save Your Faves - La Parada

29 April 2020 10:56 AM

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown.

Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to
save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Kieno speaks to Tristan Werner Head of  Marketing- La Parada Tapas Bars and restaurants.

What should education in SA look like post covid-19?

29 April 2020 10:40 AM

Education will never be the same again post covid-19. So, what should we be doing now
to thoroughly prepare our kids for the future. We need a new and innovative approach to equip our children for the as the current education system is not working.

Kieno speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen

Lockdown Day 34 - 29 April 2020

29 April 2020 9:54 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 3 million mark with more than 214 thousand deaths – close to 916 thousand people have recovered.
• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the country's total now at 4,996
• 3 additional deaths, bring the national death total to 93 – all with underlying conditions - Hypertension diabetes and obesity are main comorbidities associated with those who have died
• Total recoveries are 2073
• 1870 cases confirmed in the Western Cape and 38 deaths in the province
• Over 185 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.
• Transmissions largely as a result of communal spread – Mkhize
• 1.9% fatality rate is relatively low – Mkhize though pandemic shows no signs of easing
• Additional 2 weeks of lockdown have helped us ramp up testing capacity – Mkhize, we have delayed peak
• Medical science backs up easing of lockdown
• BA to cut 12,000 jobs due to Covid
• Botswana extends hard lockdown by a week
• Nigeria eases lockdown in major cities
• More Americans have died form Covid than died in the 2 decades-long Vietnam war
• US – 26.6% of deaths from the virus worldwide as of 28 April
• US accounts for 32.3% of global confirmed cases
• France unveils plans for partial easing of restrictions/lockdown
• Trump claims US will soon test 5 M per day but medical leaders dispute this. Dr Fauci says federal needs to work with governors

Western Cape covid-19 latest update

29 April 2020 9:52 AM

Premier Alan Winde joins Kieno for his regular update on the situation in the Western Cape during the lock down.

The world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry

28 April 2020 11:57 AM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media

'My worst nightmare is to wake up with tourism sector that looks like pre-1994'

Business Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4996 with 93 deaths

Local

What's the difference between isolation and quarantine? W Cape Health explains

Local Lifestyle

Edcon to file for voluntary business rescue after losing R2bn in sales

29 April 2020 11:53 AM

eThekwini to move to Level 4 lockdown with rest of SA, says Zikala

29 April 2020 11:32 AM

Mkhize: Data shows lockdown has achieved its main function

29 April 2020 10:47 AM

