Gift of the Givers on drive through Covid-19 testing center in Cape Town

WIth Cape town now the new epicentre of the covid-19 pandemic, the health system
will need all the help it can get. As we head toward lowering of the lockdown restrictions we can expect more infections. National disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers stepped up to help and opened a drive through testing center in Cape Town.
Kieno joined by one the Co-Ordinators of the center Dr Naeem Kathrada
UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping answer all your UIF related questions.
Kieno speaks to Bashni Muthaya Chief Strategy officer- SA Tourism.
After plummeting profits due to Covid-19, Century City convention continues to pay it
forward. They plan to give back to communities who are facing food shortages through the
newly launched Feed a family initiative.
Kieno speaks to joined by Gray Koetser, CEO of Century City Convention Centre and
Hotel
The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown.
Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to
save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Kieno speaks to Tristan Werner Head of Marketing- La Parada Tapas Bars and restaurants.
Education will never be the same again post covid-19. So, what should we be doing now
to thoroughly prepare our kids for the future. We need a new and innovative approach to equip our children for the as the current education system is not working.
Kieno speaks to Professor Jonathan Jansen
Residential facilities for the elderly run by NPo's and NGO's in the province are running
the risk of many of seeing many of their residents succumbing to the covid 91 virus due
to a shortage of resources for staff and residents. Yesterday most affected facilities came together to meet with provincial government departments of Social Development and Health, to appeal for funding to purchase protective clothing and equipment for staff and residents.
They also worked on a discussion document to plot the way forward. To give us an update on what was discussed and any decisions that were taken to deal with this issue, Im joined by Dr Leon Geffen who spoke on behalf of the organisations.
Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 3 million mark with more than 214 thousand deaths – close to 916 thousand people have recovered.
• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the country's total now at 4,996
• 3 additional deaths, bring the national death total to 93 – all with underlying conditions - Hypertension diabetes and obesity are main comorbidities associated with those who have died
• Total recoveries are 2073
• 1870 cases confirmed in the Western Cape and 38 deaths in the province
• Over 185 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.
• Transmissions largely as a result of communal spread – Mkhize
• 1.9% fatality rate is relatively low – Mkhize though pandemic shows no signs of easing
• Additional 2 weeks of lockdown have helped us ramp up testing capacity – Mkhize, we have delayed peak
• Medical science backs up easing of lockdown
• BA to cut 12,000 jobs due to Covid
• Botswana extends hard lockdown by a week
• Nigeria eases lockdown in major cities
• More Americans have died form Covid than died in the 2 decades-long Vietnam war
• US – 26.6% of deaths from the virus worldwide as of 28 April
• US accounts for 32.3% of global confirmed cases
• France unveils plans for partial easing of restrictions/lockdown
• Trump claims US will soon test 5 M per day but medical leaders dispute this. Dr Fauci says federal needs to work with governors
Premier Alan Winde joins Kieno for his regular update on the situation in the Western Cape during the lock down.
Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media