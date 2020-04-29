Save Your Faves - La Parada

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 3 million mark with more than 214 thousand deaths – close to 916 thousand people have recovered.

• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the country's total now at 4,996

• 3 additional deaths, bring the national death total to 93 – all with underlying conditions - Hypertension diabetes and obesity are main comorbidities associated with those who have died

• Total recoveries are 2073

• 1870 cases confirmed in the Western Cape and 38 deaths in the province

• Over 185 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.

• Transmissions largely as a result of communal spread – Mkhize

• 1.9% fatality rate is relatively low – Mkhize though pandemic shows no signs of easing

• Additional 2 weeks of lockdown have helped us ramp up testing capacity – Mkhize, we have delayed peak

• Medical science backs up easing of lockdown

• BA to cut 12,000 jobs due to Covid

• Botswana extends hard lockdown by a week

• Nigeria eases lockdown in major cities

• More Americans have died form Covid than died in the 2 decades-long Vietnam war

• US – 26.6% of deaths from the virus worldwide as of 28 April

• US accounts for 32.3% of global confirmed cases

• France unveils plans for partial easing of restrictions/lockdown

• Trump claims US will soon test 5 M per day but medical leaders dispute this. Dr Fauci says federal needs to work with governors

