Open Line: Reopening of schools

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Growthpoint responds to accusation of not applying property rental relief
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Estienne De Klerk - Executive Director at Growthpoint
Guests
Estienne De Klerk - Executive Director at Growthpoint
125
Today at 13:32
Minute of Mindfulness - Cindy Fintz
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Greener Living: Yoshi's travels - she is still going strong
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Guests
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Matt Carstens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Matt Carstens
Guests
125
Today at 15:20
Legal challenges against the curfew and the continuing ban on cigarette sales.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Sandra Liebenberg - Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law and Distinguished Professor in the Faculty of Law, SU
Guests
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guests
125
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Global energy emissions down by 8% this year - what is the significance of this?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Happy Khambule - Greenpeace
Guests
125
Today at 16:20
How much more susceptible to Covid-19 are smokers?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Richard van Zijl-Smit - Head Lung Clinical Research Unit at UCT Lung Institute
Guests
125
Today at 16:55
Open to calls/education briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Claims that the drug Remdesivir works to minimise the Covid-19 impact on individual patients.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Infectious diseases specialist, rheumatologist and head of SU Division of Clinical Pharmacology
Guests
125
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 and property sales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Viruly - Property Economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit at University of Cape Town
Guests
125
Today at 17:46
FYN restaurant doing take-aways during level 4
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Tempelhoff - Chef and Restauranteur at FYN
Guests
125
