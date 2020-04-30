Edcon- end of an era

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Ipid closed probe into CT lockdown death, brushing off alleged police brutality A GroundUp investigation reveals how police watchdog Ipid closed a poorly investigated case linked to a lockdown death in Ravensme... 30 April 2020 11:20 AM
[LISTEN] Craving a cuddle? Hankering for a hug? Makes sense say scientists... Why do we crave physical touch and can our need to be touched be traced back through evolution? Science says yes. 30 April 2020 10:55 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 5,350 with 103 deaths Wednesday saw 354 confirmed cases, the highest rise s in a 24-hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings. 30 April 2020 7:06 AM
View all Local
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
Health Dept Dep DG praises W Cape targeted hotspot cluster Covid-19 testing 16% of all tests done have been done in the Western Cape which has 10% of the total population, says Dr Yogan Pillay. 28 April 2020 8:00 AM
1000s of prisoners are being released as we speak (Monday) "It’s a good start," says prisoner rights activist Miles Bhudu. "Overcrowded facilities violate Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights." 27 April 2020 1:30 PM
View all Politics
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe. 29 April 2020 8:32 PM
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
Edcon to file for business rescue Edcon says it has lost R2 billion since lockdown began and will reopen under Level 4 restrictions on Friday under business rescue. 29 April 2020 12:51 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
Buy a La Parada voucher and get 50% extra value when you can dine out again La Parada restaurants in Cape Town are among the many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 12:21 PM
Why pineapple prices have spiked during lockdown RSA Group CEO Jaco Oosthuizen says the reason is twofold - one due to natural growing issues and two due to alternative demand. 29 April 2020 7:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Edcon- end of an era

Edcon- end of an era

Kieno speaks to Viv Govender Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Edcon said it would need assistance from the COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund
(UIF) programme to pay salaries at the end of the month.
The group, which owns Edgars and Jet, wants to file for voluntary business rescue
within the next few days.

The decision follows years of financial turbulence that saw the company introduce a
major restructuring plan last year.
The cash crunch at Edcon is nothing new, with the company saying a decline in debt
collections had made it difficult to pay suppliers.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Save Your Faves - Gallery Cafe and Deli

30 April 2020 11:03 AM

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown.

Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to
save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Today we are joined by Emelia from the The Gallery Cafe and Deli in Hermanus

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NAPTOSA on school's opening

30 April 2020 10:23 AM

David Millar CEO NAPTOSA Western Cape joins Kieno for his thoughts on the controversial decision to reopen schools.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 35 - 30 April 2020

30 April 2020 10:17 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 3. 19 million mark more than 228 thousand deaths – 973 thousand people have recovered.
• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the South Africa’s confirmed cases are now at 5,350
• 10 more deaths, bring the national death total to 103 
• This is a case increase of 354, the highest rise so far in a 24 hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings
• Total recoveries in South Africa are over 2000
• Over 197 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.
• the Western Cape had recorded 1 935 COVID-19 infections, deaths remain 38 and recoveries are 624, 84 with 26 in ICU and tests conducted at over 30 thousand.
• Cape Town International Convention Centre into an 800 bed temporary COVID-19 hospital, 
• Lockdown level 4 amendments announced on Wednesday night
• Government did a U-turn and cigarette sales will not be on sale under level 4 lockdown, nor will alcohol.
• But you can walk, jog and cycle alone between 6 and 9am
• Grade 7 and 12 pupils may be back at school on 6 may, just a week from now
• South Korea, once among the hardest-hit countries, had its first day with no domestically transmitted infections. Hong Kong has reported no new cases at all for days.
• Australia reported just nine new cases on Wednesday, and New Zealand had two days over the last week with just one new confirmed coronavirus infection.
• Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has said that "The data shows that anti retroviral drug remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,"

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - U-turn on sale of cigarettes done for health reasons

30 April 2020 9:58 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Reopening of schools

30 April 2020 9:49 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF relayed queries

29 April 2020 11:53 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping answer all your UIF related questions.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA release tourism data

29 April 2020 11:41 AM

Kieno speaks to Bashni Muthaya Chief Strategy officer- SA Tourism.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Century City feed a family Initiative

29 April 2020 11:06 AM

After plummeting profits due to Covid-19, Century City convention continues to pay it
forward. They plan to give back to communities who are facing food shortages through the
newly launched Feed a family initiative.

Kieno speaks to joined by Gray Koetser, CEO of Century City Convention Centre and
Hotel

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers on drive through Covid-19 testing center in Cape Town

29 April 2020 10:59 AM

WIth Cape town now the new epicentre of the covid-19 pandemic, the health system
will need all the help it can get. As we head toward lowering of the lockdown restrictions we can expect more infections. National disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers stepped up to help and opened a drive through testing center in Cape Town.

Kieno joined by one the Co-Ordinators of the center Dr Naeem Kathrada

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

