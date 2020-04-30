Edcon- end of an era

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 3. 19 million mark more than 228 thousand deaths – 973 thousand people have recovered.

• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the South Africa’s confirmed cases are now at 5,350

• 10 more deaths, bring the national death total to 103

• This is a case increase of 354, the highest rise so far in a 24 hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings

• Total recoveries in South Africa are over 2000

• Over 197 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.

• the Western Cape had recorded 1 935 COVID-19 infections, deaths remain 38 and recoveries are 624, 84 with 26 in ICU and tests conducted at over 30 thousand.

• Cape Town International Convention Centre into an 800 bed temporary COVID-19 hospital,

• Lockdown level 4 amendments announced on Wednesday night

• Government did a U-turn and cigarette sales will not be on sale under level 4 lockdown, nor will alcohol.

• But you can walk, jog and cycle alone between 6 and 9am

• Grade 7 and 12 pupils may be back at school on 6 may, just a week from now

• South Korea, once among the hardest-hit countries, had its first day with no domestically transmitted infections. Hong Kong has reported no new cases at all for days.

• Australia reported just nine new cases on Wednesday, and New Zealand had two days over the last week with just one new confirmed coronavirus infection.

• Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has said that "The data shows that anti retroviral drug remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,"

