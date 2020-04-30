Strandfontein camp to be closed

Guests
Dr. Zahid Badroodien | Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community
Services and Health
Rev Chris Nissen | from the Human Rights Commission in the Western Cape
Kieno speaks to Viv Govender Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.
Edcon said it would need assistance from the COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund
(UIF) programme to pay salaries at the end of the month.
The group, which owns Edgars and Jet, wants to file for voluntary business rescue
within the next few days.
The decision follows years of financial turbulence that saw the company introduce a
major restructuring plan last year.
The cash crunch at Edcon is nothing new, with the company saying a decline in debt
collections had made it difficult to pay suppliers.
The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown.
Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to
save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Today we are joined by Emelia from the The Gallery Cafe and Deli in Hermanus
Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 3. 19 million mark more than 228 thousand deaths – 973 thousand people have recovered.
• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the South Africa’s confirmed cases are now at 5,350
• 10 more deaths, bring the national death total to 103
• This is a case increase of 354, the highest rise so far in a 24 hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings
• Total recoveries in South Africa are over 2000
• Over 197 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.
• the Western Cape had recorded 1 935 COVID-19 infections, deaths remain 38 and recoveries are 624, 84 with 26 in ICU and tests conducted at over 30 thousand.
• Cape Town International Convention Centre into an 800 bed temporary COVID-19 hospital,
• Lockdown level 4 amendments announced on Wednesday night
• Government did a U-turn and cigarette sales will not be on sale under level 4 lockdown, nor will alcohol.
• But you can walk, jog and cycle alone between 6 and 9am
• Grade 7 and 12 pupils may be back at school on 6 may, just a week from now
• South Korea, once among the hardest-hit countries, had its first day with no domestically transmitted infections. Hong Kong has reported no new cases at all for days.
• Australia reported just nine new cases on Wednesday, and New Zealand had two days over the last week with just one new confirmed coronavirus infection.
• Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has said that "The data shows that anti retroviral drug remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,"
After plummeting profits due to Covid-19, Century City convention continues to pay it
forward. They plan to give back to communities who are facing food shortages through the
newly launched Feed a family initiative.
Kieno speaks to joined by Gary Koetser, CEO of Century City Convention Centre and
Hotel