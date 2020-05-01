Jacques Pauw - NDZ links to cigarette smugglers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:25
#saveyourfaves-Papillon at the Heritage Restaurant Knysna
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter van Deventer - MD Papillon Enterprises
Today at 10:33
African YPO leaders unite to lead corporate response to combat COVID-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Riel Malan
Today at 11:05
Peter Bruce- We're all being bullied - Cyril too - by a virtuous trio
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mitch Illbury
Today at 13:15
Level four preparedness at the V&A Waterfront
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Green - Ceo at V&A Waterfront
Today at 13:35
Minute of mindfulness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness: Primary Immunodeficiency Week and COVID-19
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claudia Gray - Paediatric Allergy Specialist at Red Cross Children'S Hospital & Uct Lung Institute
Today at 14:35
Alphabet Soup competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charlotte Kilbane
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
There must be rational link between curbing Covid-19 and lockdown rules - De Vos Pierre de Vos says the government may have to show to the courts that certain lockdown rules are not arbitrary or irrational. 1 May 2020 10:23 AM
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4 Sea Pointers took full advantage of new rules to exercise between 6 and 9am. Here are photos from around Cape Town. 1 May 2020 7:58 AM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
View all Local
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva. 30 April 2020 11:00 AM
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies Goldberg was one of the last two Rivonia trialists still alive. 30 April 2020 9:03 AM
View all Politics
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
'I mix everything by hand so it is very, very special bread' The Bread Bar Cafe's Francois Zietsman says all their delicious fresh bread can now be ordered online and delivered to your door. 30 April 2020 12:17 PM
View all Business
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
Not all domestic workers will return back to work under level 4, says union Only domestic workers and caregivers that live on their employer's premises will be allowed to return to work under level 4 in May... 29 April 2020 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Megan de Beyer shares lessons on how to raise teens during the lockdown Your teenager's life has been utterly changed by the coronavirus lockdown. An expert shares tools on how to help navigate them thr... 29 April 2020 4:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
View all Africa
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 30 April 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
Jacques Pauw - NDZ links to cigarette smugglers

Jacques Pauw - NDZ links to cigarette smugglers



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Response to Basic Education briefing on reopening of schools

1 May 2020 9:54 AM

Kieno speaks to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga

Strandfontein camp to be closed

30 April 2020 12:35 PM

Guests
Dr. Zahid Badroodien | Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community
Services and Health
Rev Chris Nissen | from the Human Rights Commission in the Western Cape

Edcon- end of an era

30 April 2020 11:26 AM

Kieno speaks to Viv Govender Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.

Edcon said it would need assistance from the COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund
(UIF) programme to pay salaries at the end of the month.
The group, which owns Edgars and Jet, wants to file for voluntary business rescue
within the next few days.

The decision follows years of financial turbulence that saw the company introduce a
major restructuring plan last year.
The cash crunch at Edcon is nothing new, with the company saying a decline in debt
collections had made it difficult to pay suppliers.

Save Your Faves - Gallery Cafe and Deli

30 April 2020 11:03 AM

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown.

Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to
save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Today we are joined by Emelia from the The Gallery Cafe and Deli in Hermanus

NAPTOSA on school's opening

30 April 2020 10:23 AM

David Millar CEO NAPTOSA Western Cape joins Kieno for his thoughts on the controversial decision to reopen schools.

Lockdown Day 35 - 30 April 2020

30 April 2020 10:17 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 3. 19 million mark more than 228 thousand deaths – 973 thousand people have recovered.
• On Tuesday night the Health Department reported the South Africa’s confirmed cases are now at 5,350
• 10 more deaths, bring the national death total to 103 
• This is a case increase of 354, the highest rise so far in a 24 hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings
• Total recoveries in South Africa are over 2000
• Over 197 thousand tests have been conducted nationwide.
• the Western Cape had recorded 1 935 COVID-19 infections, deaths remain 38 and recoveries are 624, 84 with 26 in ICU and tests conducted at over 30 thousand.
• Cape Town International Convention Centre into an 800 bed temporary COVID-19 hospital, 
• Lockdown level 4 amendments announced on Wednesday night
• Government did a U-turn and cigarette sales will not be on sale under level 4 lockdown, nor will alcohol.
• But you can walk, jog and cycle alone between 6 and 9am
• Grade 7 and 12 pupils may be back at school on 6 may, just a week from now
• South Korea, once among the hardest-hit countries, had its first day with no domestically transmitted infections. Hong Kong has reported no new cases at all for days.
• Australia reported just nine new cases on Wednesday, and New Zealand had two days over the last week with just one new confirmed coronavirus infection.
• Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has said that "The data shows that anti retroviral drug remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,"

Barbs Wire - U-turn on sale of cigarettes done for health reasons

30 April 2020 9:58 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

Open Line: Reopening of schools

30 April 2020 9:49 AM
UIF relayed queries

29 April 2020 11:53 AM

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping answer all your UIF related questions.

[THIS JUST IN] SA's confirms 297 new Covid-19 cases. Deaths remain at 103
Local

Local

[PICS & VIDEOS] Sea Point promenade buzzing on Day 1 of lockdown level 4
Local

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
Business Politics Local

Business Politics Local

GALLERY: Sea Point promenade bustles with activity as lockdown eases
1 May 2020 10:29 AM

1 May 2020 10:29 AM

SA smokers hope to make voices heard as petition hits 400k
1 May 2020 9:55 AM

1 May 2020 9:55 AM

Some fast food chain store employees 'excited' to work as lockdown eases
1 May 2020 9:49 AM

1 May 2020 9:49 AM

