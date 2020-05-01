Jacques Pauw explores NDZ's alleged links to cigarette smugglers

Journalist & author of "The President's Keepers"Jacques Pauw first alerted us to the
connection between Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and cigarette manufacturer Adriano
Mazzotti whose company Carnilinx was complicit in fraud, money laundering and tax
evasion.
The links between the 2 raised many eyebrows when she announced that legal cigarette
sales will be prohibited despite President Ramaphosa announcing it would be allowed
under level restrictions . The ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products had so far
cost the fiscus about R1.5 billion in lost tax revenue while cigarette smugglers are
making millions off the illegal sale of tobacco.
YPO Africa business leaders announced the creation of the Lead COVID-19 Response.
The goal is to create tangible, concrete solutions to community, health care, and business challenges that will ultimately impact millions of Africans across the continent in a scalable way. Located across 18 African countries, many of YPO’s 900 chief executives have launched COVID-19-linked projects. Lead COVID-19 Response will help foster collaboration to unite these efforts by framing them into 11 Key Pillars, with two co-chairs coordinating action on each one.
Kieno joined by Riel Malan Co-Founder and MD of Unlimited Group and a YPO member
The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Kieno joined by Peter van Deventer MD of Papillon Enterprises
Guests
Dr. Zahid Badroodien | Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community
Services and Health
Rev Chris Nissen | from the Human Rights Commission in the Western Cape
Edcon said it would need assistance from the COVID-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund
(UIF) programme to pay salaries at the end of the month.
The group, which owns Edgars and Jet, wants to file for voluntary business rescue
within the next few days.
The decision follows years of financial turbulence that saw the company introduce a
major restructuring plan last year.
The cash crunch at Edcon is nothing new, with the company saying a decline in debt
collections had made it difficult to pay suppliers.
Today we are joined by Emelia from the The Gallery Cafe and Deli in Hermanus
