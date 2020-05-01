Talking education with Mitch Ilbury

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can

help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair

salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate

during the lockdown.



Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to

save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Today we are joined by Emelia from the The Gallery Cafe and Deli in Hermanus

