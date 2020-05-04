Save Your Faves - Grumpy and Runt

Guest: Carla Gontier Owner of Grumpy and Runt DEli
We are a little deli and donut shop in Cape Town, selling vegan deli meat, plant-based daily provisions and locally curated products. We make traditional New York style sandwiches, subs and bagels. As far as possible, we make everything in-house, so everything you eat is fresh, local and deliciously made with love. All our donuts are hand-rolled and cut on the premises daily.
Our chef Johke has a fine art degree, is a passionate vegan, and began cooking because she couldn’t find the flavors and textures she was looking for in the food she was eating, and so she decided to create them for herself. She discovered that cooking was a great creative outlet and people responded to her abilities.
When Johke and our other founder Carla partnered up, they discovered a mutual passion for the environment and food, and wanted to create something unique in Cape Town that spoke to both of their personalities. And so Grumpy & Runt was born.
Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached over 3 and a half million cases more than 247 thousand deaths – 1.13 million people have recovered.
• 447 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 6783.
• 8 further deaths bring the death toll to 131.
• 2549 people have recovered from Covid-19 and 245 747 tests have been conducted.
• the Western Cape had recorded 3113 COVID-19 infections, deaths 58 and recoveries are 833, with 113 people currently in hospital and 38 in ICU. Tests conducted in the province at over 43 thousand.
• Japan is set to approve an experimental antiviral drug
• Inida reported its highest single-day spike in cases
• As did Russia, with 10,633 new cases confirmed in a 24 hour period.
• Nations confront the possibility that reopening may be harder than locking down
• US secretary of state Pompeo asserts ‘enormous evidence’ ties the virus to a Wuhan lab, a claim not backed yet by U.S. intelligence.
• A global backlash builds against China over the coronavirus outbreak