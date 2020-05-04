European epicentre of Covid-19, begins to lift its strict lockdown measures

Guest: Carla Gontier Owner of Grumpy and Runt DEli



We are a little deli and donut shop in Cape Town, selling vegan deli meat, plant-based daily provisions and locally curated products. We make traditional New York style sandwiches, subs and bagels. As far as possible, we make everything in-house, so everything you eat is fresh, local and deliciously made with love. All our donuts are hand-rolled and cut on the premises daily.



Our chef Johke has a fine art degree, is a passionate vegan, and began cooking because she couldn’t find the flavors and textures she was looking for in the food she was eating, and so she decided to create them for herself. She discovered that cooking was a great creative outlet and people responded to her abilities.



When Johke and our other founder Carla partnered up, they discovered a mutual passion for the environment and food, and wanted to create something unique in Cape Town that spoke to both of their personalities. And so Grumpy & Runt was born.

