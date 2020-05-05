Open Line: Level 4 lockdown regulations

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media
1. Brands are going to need to reposition themselves after this crisis - I have 5 areas of
focus to share with you today that they should be looking at for the future. Let's discuss.
2. What are the world's most valuable retail brands? A new list has just been published -
let's chat about that.
Pick of the week: The Massmart Choir remotely recorded this tribute to the spirit of all
South Africans - https://twitter.com/MassmartSA/status/1256508561594646528 [Jeremy
can we please play about 60 seconds of this - the whole thing is a bit long, but a minute
would be great.
Due to the simplicity of the challenge they have now reached in excess of 4.5 million
people on Facebook globally and the campaign has grown from a company specific
challenge to showing all essential services personnel in South Africa and abroad.The
#shaveforthebrave and #hairforcare campaign is now in full swing with 350 plus shaved
or colour heads.
Kieno joined by Cobus Bedeker MD of Evergreen Lifestyle Villages
Cape Bio Farms connected with three local test kit manufacturers here in Cape Town
and have been working closely with them to supply them with all the proteins they need to create these rapid diagnostic test kits.
Joining Kieno to discuss this is Tammy Shaw, CSO of Cape Bio Pharms
Kieno speaks to Dr Morne Mostert is the Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown.
Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to
save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.
Kieno joined by me now is the owner of The Gallery Cafe and Deli in Hermanus, Emelia Knight to give us some feedback on how her vouchers sales are going. She is also encouraging local businesses to sign up for the campaign.
Alan van Gysen doesn't agree with surfer protests and Andrew Marr cwhy surfers are protesting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Its day 40 of the national lock down and the Western cape continues to be the epicentre
of the pandemic in South Africa. The Provincial health department has been working hard to try and flatten the curve in the province.
Kieno joined by Dr Keith Cloete, DG of the Western Cape Health department
Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached over 3.58 cases more than 251 thousand deaths – 1.16 million people have recovered.
• the curve is continuing to climb at a faster rate in SA
• but hospitilastion rate is still at 5% the same as was seen in china, with our mortality rate at 1.9% below the global average of 3.4%
• 2746 people have recovered from Covid-19 and more than 257 thousand tests have been conducted, almost 12k in past 24 hour period.
• 437 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 7220, the second day recording at this higher number
• Western Cape has recorded 3451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.
• Total recoveries 894
Total deaths 64
Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2493
Total number of tests 46285
Patients in hospital 132 with 51 in ICU
• Sub districts: Tygerberg 575, Western 507, Khayelitsha 445
• Spain begins transition out of strict lockdown
• Italy reports less than 100 000 active cases
• Hair salons in Germany opened to high demand
• Greece has been relatively unscathed with a hard and fast lockdown…and hopes to open tourism by July, their summer
• Trump administration is focusing on 14 potential vaccines
• Americans ignore rules, gather in public places as cases rise, thousands of citations
• More than 40 states to partially reopen by the weekend
• New modelling now projecting 134k US deaths by August and 3000 deaths a day by June, the daily death rate there is currently
• First US supreme court meeting via teleconference
• Chinese state media slams US claim about origin of virus
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST