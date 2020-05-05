Save Your Faves - The Gallery Cafe and Deli

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest A handful of protesters were arrested at Surfer's Corner in Muizenberg, after staging a peaceful demonstration about their right t... 5 May 2020 11:41 AM
Huge spike in sales of non-alcoholic 'booze' during lockdown The alcohol ban is doing wonders for the local craft sector which has seen increased demand for non-alcoholic drinks. 5 May 2020 11:22 AM
'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams' Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented. 5 May 2020 11:21 AM
View all Local
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
View all Politics
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come? 4 May 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
Save Your Faves - The Gallery Cafe and Deli

Save Your Faves - The Gallery Cafe and Deli

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown.

Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to
save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Kieno joined by me now is the owner of The Gallery Cafe and Deli in Hermanus, Emelia Knight to give us some feedback on how her vouchers sales are going. She is also encouraging local businesses to sign up for the campaign.



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

The world of Advertising

5 May 2020 12:03 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media

1. Brands are going to need to reposition themselves after this crisis - I have 5 areas of
focus to share with you today that they should be looking at for the future. Let's discuss.
2. What are the world's most valuable retail brands? A new list has just been published -
let's chat about that.

Pick of the week: The Massmart Choir remotely recorded this tribute to the spirit of all
South Africans - https://twitter.com/MassmartSA/status/1256508561594646528 [Jeremy
can we please play about 60 seconds of this - the whole thing is a bit long, but a minute
would be great.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Evergreen retirement villages -Shave for the brave or colour your hair for to show support for all frontline staff

5 May 2020 11:50 AM

Due to the simplicity of the challenge they have now reached in excess of 4.5 million
people on Facebook globally and the campaign has grown from a company specific
challenge to showing all essential services personnel in South Africa and abroad.The
#shaveforthebrave and #hairforcare campaign is now in full swing with 350 plus shaved
or colour heads.

Kieno joined by Cobus Bedeker MD of Evergreen Lifestyle Villages

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Local bio farm disrupts Covid-19 tests

5 May 2020 11:41 AM

Cape Bio Farms connected with three local test kit manufacturers here in Cape Town
and have been working closely with them to supply them with all the proteins they need to create these rapid diagnostic test kits.

Joining Kieno to discuss this is Tammy Shaw, CSO of Cape Bio Pharms

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What should companies do to prepare for opening post Covid-19

5 May 2020 11:05 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Morne Mostert is the Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Surfers protest at beaches

5 May 2020 10:52 AM

Alan van Gysen doesn't agree with surfer protests and Andrew Marr cwhy surfers are protesting.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape department of health gives an update on the latest Covid-19 figures

5 May 2020 10:07 AM

Its day 40 of the national lock down and the Western cape continues to be the epicentre
of the pandemic in South Africa. The Provincial health department has been working hard to try and flatten the curve in the province.

Kieno joined by Dr Keith Cloete, DG of the Western Cape Health department

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 40 - 05 May 2020

5 May 2020 9:54 AM

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached over 3.58 cases more than 251 thousand deaths – 1.16 million people have recovered.
• the curve is continuing to climb at a faster rate in SA
• but hospitilastion rate is still at 5% the same as was seen in china, with our mortality rate at 1.9% below the global average of 3.4%
• 2746 people have recovered from Covid-19 and more than 257 thousand tests have been conducted, almost 12k in past 24 hour period.
• 437 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 7220, the second day recording at this higher number
•  Western Cape has recorded 3451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.
• Total recoveries 894
Total deaths 64
Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2493
Total number of tests 46285
Patients in hospital 132 with 51 in ICU
• Sub districts: Tygerberg 575, Western 507, Khayelitsha 445
• Spain begins transition out of strict lockdown
• Italy reports less than 100 000 active cases
• Hair salons in Germany opened to high demand
• Greece has been relatively unscathed with a hard and fast lockdown…and hopes to open tourism by July, their summer
• Trump administration is focusing on 14 potential vaccines 
• Americans ignore rules, gather in public places as cases rise, thousands of citations 
• More than 40 states to partially reopen by the weekend
• New modelling now projecting 134k US deaths by August and 3000 deaths a day by June, the daily death rate there is currently 
• First US supreme court meeting via teleconference
• Chinese state media slams US claim about origin of virus

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Nurses and students makes masks for the deaf & hard of hearing

5 May 2020 9:50 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Level 4 lockdown regulations

5 May 2020 9:40 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach

Local

Sea Point singer waiting on verdict after balcony concerts halted

Local

Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options...

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

How COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the property market

5 May 2020 9:34 AM

Auditor General to investigate R37m Beitbridge border fence - De Lille

5 May 2020 8:35 AM

Mayor Masina starts petition supporting govt’s ban on cigarette sales

5 May 2020 8:17 AM

