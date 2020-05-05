Local bio farm disrupts Covid-19 tests

Globally confirmed Covid-19 cases reached over 3.58 cases more than 251 thousand deaths – 1.16 million people have recovered.

• the curve is continuing to climb at a faster rate in SA

• but hospitilastion rate is still at 5% the same as was seen in china, with our mortality rate at 1.9% below the global average of 3.4%

• 2746 people have recovered from Covid-19 and more than 257 thousand tests have been conducted, almost 12k in past 24 hour period.

• 437 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total to 7220, the second day recording at this higher number

• Western Cape has recorded 3451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection.

• Total recoveries 894

Total deaths 64

Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2493

Total number of tests 46285

Patients in hospital 132 with 51 in ICU

• Sub districts: Tygerberg 575, Western 507, Khayelitsha 445

• Spain begins transition out of strict lockdown

• Italy reports less than 100 000 active cases

• Hair salons in Germany opened to high demand

• Greece has been relatively unscathed with a hard and fast lockdown…and hopes to open tourism by July, their summer

• Trump administration is focusing on 14 potential vaccines

• Americans ignore rules, gather in public places as cases rise, thousands of citations

• More than 40 states to partially reopen by the weekend

• New modelling now projecting 134k US deaths by August and 3000 deaths a day by June, the daily death rate there is currently

• First US supreme court meeting via teleconference

• Chinese state media slams US claim about origin of virus

