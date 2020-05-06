CEOs paying it forward - The Clothing bank

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:18
Will the wedding industry survive?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Branford
Today at 13:33
Minute of Mindfulness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr David Rosenstein
Today at 13:37
Learn French during lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Antoine Alliance Francaise
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Actuaries warn Ramaphosa of a 'humanitarian disaster'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nick Hudson - Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda), a multidisciplinary initiative co-ordinated
Today at 15:40
Disco on repatriation flights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Behind our food drags a long and tangled chain of waste
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrea Burgener - Columnist at The Times
Today at 16:20
Open letter to South African government
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicola de Jager - Department of Political Science, Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:55
PPA supports government outdoor exercise regulations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rens Rezelman - PPA Chairman
Today at 17:05
SOES briefing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
When will recycling collection in the city happen again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 17:46
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
12:00 - 13:00
Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative. 6 May 2020 12:05 PM
Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in place 6 May 2020 11:42 AM
Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union) "They don’t want to cause panic. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi. 6 May 2020 11:30 AM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times' Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19. 6 May 2020 9:08 AM
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative. 6 May 2020 12:05 PM
Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in place 6 May 2020 11:42 AM
Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union) "They don’t want to cause panic. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi. 6 May 2020 11:30 AM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
CEOs paying it forward - The Clothing bank

CEOs paying it forward - The Clothing bank

Kieno speaks to Tracey Chambers CEO of the Clothing Bank 



Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

6 May 2020 12:00 PM

Guest: Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Cancel municipal rates in Lock Down

6 May 2020 11:51 AM

Outa has called on South African municipalities to reduce property rates during the
lockdown. They have urged municipalities to legally assist by reducing property rates or
giving temporary exemptions until the lockdown has been lifted.

Kieno speaks to Wayne Duvenhage CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Vodacom 5G introduced in SA

6 May 2020 11:39 AM

Vodacom says it has switched on its first live 5G mobile network in Johannesburg,
Pretoria and Cape Town – with further rollouts planned to other parts of the country.
The network was recently assigned a temporary spectrum by ICASA for the duration of
the national disaster.

This network will support both mobile and fixed wireless services and is currently available on twenty live 5G sites, 18 of which are in Gauteng and 2 in Cape Town. To talk about this exciting development Kieno joined by Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large of My Broadband.co.za

Save your Fave - Dineplan explains the campaign

6 May 2020 10:50 AM

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Dineplan as a company saw the need and created a programme to get consumers to
proactively help our favourite local businesses to survive.

Kieno joined by Greg Whitfield, Co-founder and Director of Dineplan and Voucherplan

Trump alleges that Covid-19 was developed in a lab in China

6 May 2020 10:31 AM

A bat virus specialist known as China’s “batwoman” and her lab in Wuhan have become
the centre of a furious blame game between the US and China over the source of the
coronavirus outbreak. US president Donald Trump insists he has seen evidence coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the city where the outbreak began in January. But his assertions clash with the message from his country’s scientific and intelligence communities, as well as some of the health experts leading the fight against coronavirus in the US.

Kieno joined by Brooks Spector,Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Western Cape economy is coping under lockdown

6 May 2020 10:05 AM

Kieno speaks to Tim Harris CEO Wesgro

Lockdown Day 41 - 06 May 2020

6 May 2020 9:55 AM

Globally 3.66 million people are infected with the virus - United States remains epicentre.
• 257  thousand people have died around the world - 1.2 million have recovered 
• In South Africa, 352 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total toto 7572 
• 247 of the new infections are from the Western Cape - according to the national health department.
• The national death toll is also up by 10 - bringing tally to 148 - 7 of the 10 in the Western Cape
• 268 064 tests conducted to date, 10 523 in the last 24 hours
•  Western Cape has recorded 3667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection
• There are multiple vaccines being developed around the world but the WHO says there are 108 candidate vaccines around the world – and only 8 are certified for clinical trials..
• 
• SARS has revised its expected losses in revenue due to illicit trade of cigarettes and alcohol to 1.7 billion rand.
• Comair has entered has entered voluntary business rescue to ensure possible long-term survival
• UK surpasses the deaths in Italy with 29 427 deaths
• US over 72k deaths
• US looking to wind down the coronavirus task team

Barbs Wire - #K-word

6 May 2020 9:52 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Open Line: BBBEE

6 May 2020 9:45 AM
Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union)
Local Business Opinion

Local Business Opinion

[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral
Local

Local

'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'
Local Business Opinion Politics

Local Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

SA 'virtual safaris' liven up lockdown with jackals and leopard cubs

6 May 2020 12:23 PM

Africa CDC to obtain data on Madagascar's herbal COVID-19 'cure'

6 May 2020 11:56 AM

Over 500 health workers tested positive for COVID-19 – Mkhize

6 May 2020 11:33 AM

