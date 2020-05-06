Vodacom 5G introduced in SA

Globally 3.66 million people are infected with the virus - United States remains epicentre.

• 257 thousand people have died around the world - 1.2 million have recovered

• In South Africa, 352 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total toto 7572

• 247 of the new infections are from the Western Cape - according to the national health department.

• The national death toll is also up by 10 - bringing tally to 148 - 7 of the 10 in the Western Cape

• 268 064 tests conducted to date, 10 523 in the last 24 hours

• Western Cape has recorded 3667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection

• There are multiple vaccines being developed around the world but the WHO says there are 108 candidate vaccines around the world – and only 8 are certified for clinical trials..

• SARS has revised its expected losses in revenue due to illicit trade of cigarettes and alcohol to 1.7 billion rand.

• Comair has entered has entered voluntary business rescue to ensure possible long-term survival

• UK surpasses the deaths in Italy with 29 427 deaths

• US over 72k deaths

• US looking to wind down the coronavirus task team

