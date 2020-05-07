Western Cape Covid-19 update

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Restaurant consultant appeals to customers to check before using big delivery platforms
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mike Said
Today at 13:40
Effort to save Clanwilliam cedar trees continue despite lockdown putting a spanner in the works
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rory du Plessis
Today at 13:50
Junior Biologists Course goes online at Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katja Langui
Today at 14:10
DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Celine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Celine X
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Your rights and the police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Burger - Senior Reseacher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences
Today at 16:55
How "hackable" is Zoom?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
The performance-enhancing trick to being a better athlete
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Philip Miller's #MusoreliefSA fund - "INFLUENZA 1918"  JM 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Miller
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer. 7 May 2020 11:05 AM
Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online Admin Paul Jacobson says the group "names and shames' online anyone who breaks the rules but denies any involvement in the attack. 7 May 2020 10:43 AM
View all Local
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
View all Politics
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer. 7 May 2020 11:05 AM
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender. 7 May 2020 9:16 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Business
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Western Cape Covid-19 update

Western Cape Covid-19 update

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will be meeting with his cabinet later today to get a
comprehensive update on Covid-19 developments in the province. The Premier will also brief the media at 12:30 today to update the provinces citizens on the latest on the infection rate and all other issues related to the Corona pandemic.

Kieno joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Lock Down anger management and Psychological coping strategies

7 May 2020 11:49 AM

The Corona virus is leading many people to experience anxiety, depression and some
are finding difficult to manage their anger. Since the lock down we are seeing videos on social media of people becoming angry and some even resorting to physical violence.
So, how do we control our emotions, and cope with the anger so many people are feeling.

Kieno joined by Psychologist Dr G

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lawyers on powers of Covid-19 National Command Council

7 May 2020 11:35 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged against becoming hubristic to questions and
criticism posed by officers of the court after the presidency responded sharply to two
advocates calling for clarity on the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).
In a seven-page letter, attorney Tracey Lomax questioned Ramaphosa's willingness to
transparently respond to questions around the constitutionality of the NCCC, the body
leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Save Your Faves - Strolla Restaurant and Bar

7 May 2020 11:13 AM

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can
help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative. That coffee shop or hair
salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate
during the lockdown. Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Kieno chat to the owner of Strolla restaurant and bar Brendan Owen.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rugby ref thanks Cape Traffic officers who saved him as he was about to be attacked

7 May 2020 11:05 AM

Kieno speaks to Quintin Immelman Professional Rugby Referee.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town

7 May 2020 11:00 AM

Tourism in Cape Town the largest provider of jobs, remains the hardest hit industry due
to the Covid-19 lock down. Businesses saw plummeting profits literally overnight since the start of the Corona pandemic hit South African shores. In its response the tourism industry must now "re-imagine" tourism and how the industry will innovate to succeed post Covid-19.

A special seminar by the City of Cape town will be held today with industry role players
to discuss the way forward and create unique strategies to ensure maximum mitigation
of the damage and expedite recovery of the industry.

Kieno joined by Alderman James Vos , Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Golden Arrow bus drivers demand closure of bus depots due to covid-19

7 May 2020 10:33 AM

60 Golden Arrow bus drivers have gone on strike due to some of their colleagues being
infected with the Covid-19 virus. Bus drivers who fear that they could be infected are apparently demanding that Golden Arrow close all depots.

Kieno joined by Golden Arrows spokesperson, Bronwyn Dyke.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Day 42 - 07 May 2020

7 May 2020 10:03 AM

Globally 3.75 million people are infected with the virus 

• 264  thousand people have died around the world - 1.24 million have recovered 
• South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 infections now at 7 808 with 236 infections in the last 24 hours.

• Among those are 511 health care workers and one doctor and one nurse have died.
• The death toll rises to 153 and 3153 people have recovered from the virus.
• 11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours, Almost 280 000 tests have been completed.

•  Western Cape has recorded 3771 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, 72 deaths and 1122 recoveries.
• Total number of tests 48168
Patients in hospital 150 with 62 in ICU or high care
• 
• Boris Johnson has signalled that some lockdown measures could be eased from the beginning of next week
• The UK has now become the first country in Europe to pass 30,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest government figures.

• Meanwhile in Germany, Angela Merkel has said that all shops can reopen and football can resume., with a handbrake in place in case virus infections rise
• New York governor Andrew Cuomo says the city’s infection numbers are on the decline while numbers in the rest of the USA continue to rise.
• 43 US states reopening dispite not meeting the safety guidelines. 
• Trump reverses course and says White House coronavirus taskforce will stay

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barb's Wire - Trump’s tour of an Arizona mask-making factory

7 May 2020 10:00 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line: Wearing face masks

7 May 2020 9:55 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths

Local

Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online

Local

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

Business Local

Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Lesotho PM Thabane says he’s a step closer to retirement

7 May 2020 12:00 PM

DA’s Tshwane mayoral candidate outlines plans for governing metro

7 May 2020 11:49 AM

Student organisations call for re-opening of campus residences for e-learning

7 May 2020 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA