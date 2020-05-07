Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town

Globally 3.75 million people are infected with the virus



• 264 thousand people have died around the world - 1.24 million have recovered

• South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 infections now at 7 808 with 236 infections in the last 24 hours.



• Among those are 511 health care workers and one doctor and one nurse have died.

• The death toll rises to 153 and 3153 people have recovered from the virus.

• 11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours, Almost 280 000 tests have been completed.



• Western Cape has recorded 3771 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, 72 deaths and 1122 recoveries.

• Total number of tests 48168

Patients in hospital 150 with 62 in ICU or high care

• Boris Johnson has signalled that some lockdown measures could be eased from the beginning of next week

• The UK has now become the first country in Europe to pass 30,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the latest government figures.



• Meanwhile in Germany, Angela Merkel has said that all shops can reopen and football can resume., with a handbrake in place in case virus infections rise

• New York governor Andrew Cuomo says the city’s infection numbers are on the decline while numbers in the rest of the USA continue to rise.

• 43 US states reopening dispite not meeting the safety guidelines.

• Trump reverses course and says White House coronavirus taskforce will stay

