Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Restaurant consultant appeals to customers to check before using big delivery platforms
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mike Said
Guests
Mike Said
125
Today at 13:40
Effort to save Clanwilliam cedar trees continue despite lockdown putting a spanner in the works
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rory du Plessis
Guests
Rory du Plessis
125
Today at 13:50
Junior Biologists Course goes online at Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katja Langui
Guests
Katja Langui
125
Today at 14:10
DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Celine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Celine X
Guests
Celine X
125
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Your rights and the police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Burger - Senior Reseacher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Guests
Johan Burger - Senior Reseacher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Guests
Rebecca Davis
125
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences
125
Today at 16:55
How "hackable" is Zoom?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
125
Today at 17:20
The performance-enhancing trick to being a better athlete
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
125
Today at 17:46
Philip Miller's #MusoreliefSA fund - "INFLUENZA 1918" JM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Miller
Guests
Philip Miller
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up