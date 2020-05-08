Lockdown Day 43 - 08 May 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk Clement Manyathela BW 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
Window opens for moving house
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew landline
Today at 13:40
SA Mast gives update after armed robbery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tamsin Nel
Today at 13:50
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Green-Bricker - Marketing Director at Exclusive Books
Today at 14:10
Giving birth in lockdown - can anyone be there to hold your hand?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Looking at the latest Covid-19 numbers - infections and deaths.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 15:40
Virus brings 'wildlife catastrophe' to Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis - CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Melanie Verwoerd on lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using "giant pots", that are usually used to brew beer.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Bing
Today at 17:20
Art, my creative response to a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catriona Towriss - Centre for Actuarial Research in the School of Management Studie
Today at 17:46
Kahn Morbee, The Parlotones and Covid-19 lockdown concerts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kahn Morbee - Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at Parletones
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Localised domestic tourism key to resurging WC tourism industry, says dept In the Western Cape, 70% of the tourism industry has been reliant on international tourist arrivals. Tough times are ahead. 8 May 2020 11:13 AM
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19 CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies. 8 May 2020 10:37 AM
'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance' "We’re not forecasting any load shedding during the winter months," says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 8 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Local
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown' Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups. 8 May 2020 8:56 AM
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
View all Politics
'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance' "We’re not forecasting any load shedding during the winter months," says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 8 May 2020 9:48 AM
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Lockdown Day 43 - 08 May 2020

Lockdown Day 43 - 08 May 2020

Globally more than 3,85m people are confirmed to have contracted the virus, more
than 270 thousand have died, and more than 1,28m are listed as recovered.
SA Covid cases now at 8,232 with 161 deaths people have died, 8 people in the past 24
hours. 12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292
153. 3153 people have recovered to date.
The Western Cape has the highest number of recorded infections and deaths cases are doubling every 8 days – 3994 cases and 79 deaths. The president will be visiting the province and the government will be providing support.
The one-week only window providing for inter provincial moving move back to original
residences has now closed.
But the government Gazetted late tonight published an amendment to the regulations
that allows people to move house between 7 May to 7 June under certain conditions – if
a lease or transfer deeds were already in place.
SADAG has also seen a spike in calls to its crisis helpline – pre lockdown they were
dealing with roughly 600 calls a day
Prasa says it has lost almost R200million under lockdown as trains came to a halt
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says R9 billion has been paid out in TERS benefits to
counter the impact of the pandemic
Ministry expects as many as 4.6 million people could apply for the R350 special COVID
grant – that’s just based on how many job seekers are registered on the labour
department’s database.
Greece will reopen to tourism on May 18
the WHO says calls to domestic violence hotlines in Europe shot up by 60% as alcohol
and drug abuse combine with close confinement in lockdowns to fuel abuse



More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Spar in Plettenberg Bay creates space in its store for businesses to trade during lock down

8 May 2020 11:59 AM

The owner of Spar in Plett came up with an innovative way to help struggling business
in the town operate again. He has created space in his store and allowed other small businesses to trade from his business premises and is starting to see a positive impact due to this initiative.

Kieno joined by owner of Plett Spar, Duncan Brown

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of air travel

8 May 2020 11:39 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips Futurist., Medical Doctor & Group Executive for People &Cultureat ABSA.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post Covid-19 how we need to deal with conflict between capitalism and care

8 May 2020 11:05 AM

Kieno Tom Fells Founder and CEO of Boutique Impact Advisory and Anamarem

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Save Your Faves - Cowl Cape

8 May 2020 10:48 AM

Guest: David Crommelin Owner of Cowl Cape

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WC transport MEC on public transport

8 May 2020 10:40 AM

Kieno speaks to Bonginkosi Madikizela Provincial Minister of Transport and Public Works.



 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape Economic cluster update

8 May 2020 9:50 AM

A meeting was held yesterday by the provinces economic cluster to work on strategies
to deal with the systematic re-opening of the provincial economy. Tourism is as an industry is taking a severe knock due to the lock down.

Kieno joined by Solly Fourie, Head of Department, Economic Development and Tourism, Western Cape.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Malema and traditional medicine is trending

8 May 2020 9:43 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lock Down anger management and Psychological coping strategies

7 May 2020 11:49 AM

The Corona virus is leading many people to experience anxiety, depression and some
are finding difficult to manage their anger. Since the lock down we are seeing videos on social media of people becoming angry and some even resorting to physical violence.
So, how do we control our emotions, and cope with the anger so many people are feeling.

Kieno joined by Psychologist Dr G

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lawyers on powers of Covid-19 National Command Council

7 May 2020 11:35 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged against becoming hubristic to questions and
criticism posed by officers of the court after the presidency responded sharply to two
advocates calling for clarity on the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).
In a seven-page letter, attorney Tracey Lomax questioned Ramaphosa's willingness to
transparently respond to questions around the constitutionality of the NCCC, the body
leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance'

Business Local

Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June

Local Politics

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

This won’t fly! Comair might face legal action over business rescue decision

8 May 2020 11:46 AM

Ramaphosa hosts virtual meeting with heads of neighbouring countries

8 May 2020 10:50 AM

COVID-19 Update: Almost half of SA infections in Western Cape

8 May 2020 10:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA