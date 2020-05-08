Post Covid-19 how we need to deal with conflict between capitalism and care

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:20
Window opens for moving house
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew landline
Today at 13:40
SA Mast gives update after armed robbery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tamsin Nel
Today at 13:50
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Green-Bricker - Marketing Director at Exclusive Books
Today at 14:10
Giving birth in lockdown - can anyone be there to hold your hand?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Looking at the latest Covid-19 numbers - infections and deaths.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 15:40
Virus brings 'wildlife catastrophe' to Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis - CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Melanie Verwoerd on lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SoupaGroup has come together to cook thousands of litres of soup a day using "giant pots", that are usually used to brew beer.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Bing
Today at 17:20
Art, my creative response to a pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Catriona Towriss - Centre for Actuarial Research in the School of Management Studie
Today at 17:46
Kahn Morbee, The Parlotones and Covid-19 lockdown concerts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kahn Morbee - Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at Parletones
Guests
Kahn Morbee - Solo artist and best known as Lead singer at Parletones
