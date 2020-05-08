Spar in Plettenberg Bay creates space in its store for businesses to trade during lock down

Globally more than 3,85m people are confirmed to have contracted the virus, more

than 270 thousand have died, and more than 1,28m are listed as recovered.

SA Covid cases now at 8,232 with 161 deaths people have died, 8 people in the past 24

hours. 12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292

153. 3153 people have recovered to date.

The Western Cape has the highest number of recorded infections and deaths cases are doubling every 8 days – 3994 cases and 79 deaths. The president will be visiting the province and the government will be providing support.

The one-week only window providing for inter provincial moving move back to original

residences has now closed.

But the government Gazetted late tonight published an amendment to the regulations

that allows people to move house between 7 May to 7 June under certain conditions – if

a lease or transfer deeds were already in place.

SADAG has also seen a spike in calls to its crisis helpline – pre lockdown they were

dealing with roughly 600 calls a day

Prasa says it has lost almost R200million under lockdown as trains came to a halt

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says R9 billion has been paid out in TERS benefits to

counter the impact of the pandemic

Ministry expects as many as 4.6 million people could apply for the R350 special COVID

grant – that’s just based on how many job seekers are registered on the labour

department’s database.

Greece will reopen to tourism on May 18

the WHO says calls to domestic violence hotlines in Europe shot up by 60% as alcohol

and drug abuse combine with close confinement in lockdowns to fuel abuse

