The future of business education in a post-COVID-19 world.

Guest: Rayner Canning Business Development Director at the UCT GSB
Guest: Prof Alex van den HeeverLISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse Certified financial planner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno joined by Daniel Fimoleit owner of Nobunto a company that sells hand-painted candles and ceramics. It's also manufacturing face masks due to Covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Rob Hugh Jones from the BBC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Alan Winde in conversation Kieno on latest Covid-19 developments in the Western CapeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Globally more than 4.1 million people are confirmed to have contracted the virus, more than 282 thousand have died, and more than 1,4 million are listed as recovered.
SA Covid cases now at 10 015 - 194 people have died, total tests conducted stand at over 341 thousand -. 4173 people have recovered to date.
Health Minister Mkhize is concerned Western and Eastern Cape together responsible for 84% of cases with 359 new infections in WCape and the total infections at 5168 - A Western Cape factory closed as 9 test positive.
Admission of guilt fines have been published under the disaster management regulations
W Cape Health MEC the deaths are still proportional to cases at 1.8%
Admission of guilt fines have been published under the disaster management regulations
In Britain, Boris Johnson unveiled a coronavirus warning system for England - and
China reported its first new case of coronavirus in Wuhan on Sunday,
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The owner of Spar in Plett came up with an innovative way to help struggling business
in the town operate again. He has created space in his store and allowed other small businesses to trade from his business premises and is starting to see a positive impact due to this initiative.
Kieno joined by owner of Plett Spar, Duncan Brown